If ever a team was overdue for an A Grade netball premiership, it is this Darley side.
But to be the best, you've got to beat the best, and there is no better than their opponents in the grand final on Saturday than North Ballarat, a team which has dominated the best part of a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.
The Devils finished on top of the table at the end of the home-and-away season, but a two-goal loss in the qualifying final sent them into a series of cut-throat matches against teams that had very little to lose.
First up it was Lake Wendouree, who pushed Darley all the way in the first semi-final, then it was Redan, who gave the Devils the fright of their lives.
It's those games, where the Devils were far from their best, that has sent a resolve around the team to make sure they produce their absolute ultimate on Saturday in the biggest game of the year.
For this to be Darley's year, coach Di McCormack - who has just signed on for another two years at the club - knows everything has to go right on the day.
"We've had a great year, although we've tripped over a little bit in the last couple of weeks," she said.
"But we got the wins, the girls are in a good place. We've got to get there and just make sure we turn up on the day.
"I think conditions will be much better for us this year, not playing in that torrential rain. I think we're better on a dry court."
The two sides have met three times this season and literally nothing separates them. Darley won the first meeting by two goals, they played a draw in the second match and North Ballarat won by two goals just three weeks ago.
"Even in that game, it was one error that changed that game, either of us could have won," McCormack said. "It's the team that makes the least amount of mistakes on the day that's going to get the win, we are so tight at each end, nothing really separates us."
For Darley to get the premiership it will need another big performance from Matilda Elliot at goal keeper on North's goal shooter Maddy Selmon.
"Tilly has had a blinder of a season, I feel we can match up well with Maddy there," McCormack said.
"Down the other end, we expect they will try and double team Rebecca (goal shooter Rebecca Hicks), for us we know that's likely to come.
"But Monique (goal attack Monique Nagle) has been right on lately, she's been fantastic, she's shooting, she's sweeping, she's doing everything right and she's had a great year and we know that she can get the job done for us."
With the game to be played at City Oval, rather than Mars Stadium, McCormack hopes that will also assist her side.
"We like it there, we've played a few games there now, it's pretty sheltered, maybe not as windy," she said. "I think the beauty of City Oval is it brings it back straight to the netball and there's less to worry about in the elements.
"It will come down to skills. It's the team that makes the least errors at the important times will win the day. It'll go either way and they'll (North Ballarat will) say the same thing.
"We've got a game plan, it's worked pretty well all year, we'll see how it goes."
McCormack said she sensed a more in-tune team this season.
"The girls are a different unit, you can see the trust in one-another, they are really settled in how they are playing," she said. "Whenever we take someone off the court, they tap the next person's hand, tell them what to do.
"When you have a team playing for each other, playing for the dress, it's a lot easier to win a game."
The coach said the respect between the two clubs was always high.
"I think we play a very similar style of game," she said. "Having the talent at either end of the court helps, but it's also the linking, we match up pretty well.
"That game we lost, it didn't feel like a loss, it felt like we were right there."
Both North Ballarat and Darley are going for a senior double this weekend with both teams to match up in both football and netball senior finals.
The two teams will also clash in the B grade and the 19 and under netball grand finals, while Darley also hits the court in the C grade against Lake Wendouree.
McCormack said she was excited to see so many teams from Darley on the biggest day of the year.
"To have the senior boys and girls to walk away with a grand final win each, how fantastic would that be for Darley?' she said.
"For us also, it's right across the board, we love all of our girls, to have four teams from the girls in the grand final, the senior boys, the junior girls have already won a flag, wouldn't be a great thing to walk back into the club with six flags?"
"We saw the most incredible game in the girls last weekend (when the 17 and under team came from behind to win by three goals).
"We don't want to be putting ourselves in that position again this weekend, that happened to us last year.
"A lot of the girls who played last weekend will be playing again on the weekend, it'll be wonderful if they can get another couple of flags for all their efforts."
GK - Matilda Elliot
GD - Grace Markovic
WD - Shannon Blackman
C - Prue Stanley
WA - Ailish McCormack
GA - Monique Bagle
GS - Rebecca Hicks
