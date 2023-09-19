The Ballarat Miners under-14 reserve girls are state champions after a thrilling three points win in the grand final over Casey.
The Miners cam from the clouds in the last quarter, hitting 20 last quarter points to score 55-52 win at Keilor Stadium on Friday night.
Ballarat trailed by five points at half-time, but closed to within three with one quarter remaining.
Emmerson Moore led the Ballarat charge with 16 points while Lena Wiltshire scored 11. Milla Rundell and Zahra Winduss each scored eight in the narrow win.
The result will be a huge boost for the Miners women's and girls program and shows there's plenty of potential in the young players going forward.
The under-16 reserve girls were on the wrong side of another thrilling grand final, going down to McKinnon 57-51.
The final margin did not reflect the evenness of the two sides with McKinnon opening up a three-point lead at the first change with both teams trading buckets in the frantic middle-two quarters.
McKinnon finished the slightly stronger with 13 points in the last quarter to 10.
Eliza Ashby top-scored for the Miners with 12 points while Lilly Impey scored 11.
In the end though, the Miners had no answer to twin powers Megan Cooper and Daisy Nousis who each hit 19 points for the McKinnon side.
