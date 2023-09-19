COUNCIL'S multi-million switch to LED lighting is now set to tackle the city's heritage fixtures.
City of Ballarat council has announced phase two of its replacement program, which has almost 850 heritage style street lights receiving new fittings.
This project has been ongoing since 2021, which was the start of the minor street lighting upgrade, with a cost of $3 million to $3.5 million.
Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions president Mary Debrett said council should be commended for their ongoing effort of the Carbon Neutrality 100 per cent Renewables Action Plan.
"We look forward to similar commitment from council on the implementation of the community-wide Ballarat Net Zero Emissions 2030 Plan, endorsed in 2022, and hope to see a home electrification program as part of that," Dr Debrett said.
"All communities need to do their bit in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The added bonus here is that going green also means cost savings for everyone. "
Switching street lighting to LED is a flagship of the City of Ballarat's Carbon Neutrality and 100 per cent Renewables Action Plan, with the completion of phase two bringing the total number of street lights receiving the upgrade along Ballarat's minor roads and residential streets to 7,400.
The old mercury vapour lighting is no longer supported in Australia and only had a four-year life expectancy compared with 20 years for the new LED lights.
LED lighting is between 80 and 85 per cent more energy efficient than the old lighting and is expected to save City of Ballarat more than $10 million in the next 20 years.
City of Ballarat councillor Ben Taylor said LED was more reliable, lower maintenance and most importantly better for the environment.
"The new LED lights will save more than 40,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the next 20 years - the equivalent to taking 9300 fossil fuelled cars off the road," Cr Taylor said.
"LED is superior at delivering light along and across the street, resulting in improved compliance and less light spill to neighbouring areas and the atmosphere."
The City of Ballarat shares responsibility with Department of Transport and Planning for almost 2500 existing lights on main roads throughout the municipality that are yet to be converted to LED. Planning will kick off soon for this program of replacement works.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.