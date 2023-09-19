After months of consultation, no changes will be made to Ballarat's central business district parking.
There were 370 submissions made to the survey released in April and despite these responses, the council found many users believe the parking system was working well for them.
The survey asked questions such as, would the community support an extension of parking to 7pm to assist businesses to free up car parking near their venue for customers. It also probed how community members travel into the CBD and where they would like to park.
In April, council encouraged the community to share its feedback on potential changes, such as extending metered restrictions to 7pm in places such as Armstrong Street North's dining precinct.
Council data found two of the 69 car parking spaces in the Armstrong Street North area were used for more than three hours a day.
The feedback received provided the City of Ballarat with clarity on the future use of the city's central public spaces. Based on the results of the survey it was determined Ballarat's parking system would remain unchanged.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was great to be able to check in with the community and confirm the system was working.
"Parking is always a hot topic in Ballarat, and we thank the community for responding and letting us know what is working well, and what isn't," Cr Hudson said.
Results from the survey also showed people using CBD car parks were mainly doing so for retail purposes followed by hospitality.
Data collated by the City of Ballarat parking team indicated that between the hours of 9am and 5.30pm, 80 per cent of cars parked in the CBD stay for less than an hour, using the first-hour-free metered structure.
The data also indicated car parks on the north side of Sturt Street were more frequently occupied compared with the south side.
High turnover in this parking area indicates people are using the car spaces to pop in and out of the hospitality and retail venues, while those wishing to linger longer during the day are parking a block or two away.
It also showed the community largely found outdoor dining was effective in the city, with more than 60 per cent of respondents saying they were happy with the outdoor activations.
"Now that the beautiful spring weather is starting to emerge, it's a great time to dine and socialise outdoors, with a wide range of outdoor dining spaces in the CBD for our residents and visitors to enjoy," Cr Hudson said.
New outdoor activation spaces that have been recently constructed include:
