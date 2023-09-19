The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region releases its season's fixture.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

City Oval will host Learmonth in its first game back in the top division of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region, and Creswick will return home after a year away after the official fixture was released.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.