City Oval will host Learmonth in its first game back in the top division of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region, and Creswick will return home after a year away after the official fixture was released.
The bumper BHBR Saturday season will begin on October 7 with a host of big games including a grand final replay between Victoria and BMS to be hosted by the premiers.
In other matches, Webccona is up against arch rivals Sebastopol and Ballarat will be at home to Linton.
The new surface at Creswick will be put into test in the opening round as the home side plays host to Mount Xavier.
The BHBR has scheduled an 18-round season which will conclude on February 24.
The competition has scheduled a month-long break over the Christmas and New Year period to make room for representative events throughout January.
The round 12 fixture will be played on December 16 with the season to resume on January 20.
The semi-finals will all be held on March 2 across all grades, with the Division 1 preliminary final to be played the following day.
The Division 2-9 preliminary finals will be on March 9.
The Division 1 grand final is on March 10 with the Division's 2-9 finals to be played the following Saturday.
Bowls will start its season on October 3 with Tuesday pennant with opening matches City Oval v Midlands, Webbcona v Learmonth, Victoria v Sebastopol, Central Wendouree v Creswick and BMS v Buninyong. Tuesday bowls remains a five-division competition.
To view full fixtures, head to the BHBR website.
Webbcona v Sebastopol
Victoria v BMS
Creswick v Mount Xavier
Ballarat v Linton
City Oval v Learmonth
