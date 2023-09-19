People with high blood pressure could soon be given a prescription to undertake meditation or yoga to help improve their health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.
They could also receive advice on better sleep and reducing their exposure to air pollution - and how to use new technology to help track and reduce their blood pressure.
An international team of experts led by Federation University academics Professors Fadi Charchar, Colette Browning, Britt Klein, Shane Thomas and Priscilla Prestes has made recommendations on lifestyle changes for blood pressure control based on the latest scientific and clinical evidence.
The new advice sits alongside existing health recommendations to maintain a healthy weight, regular exercise, reduced salt and sugar intake and refrain from alcohol and smoking.
Their paper, published in the prestigious Journal of Hypertension from the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) and endorsed by the European Society of Hypertension and World Hypertension League, aims to help doctors and patients
About a third of Australian adults have high blood pressure, defined as a "persistent" reading above 140/90, which can lead to heart attacks, heart failure, strokes, aneurysms and kidney failure.
Federation University director of the Health Innovation and Transformation Centre Professor Fadi Charchar said the recommendations applied across the whole life span to help prevent the onset of high blood pressure, and help manage it if it does occur.
"Our aim was to provide a holistic set of recommendations for changes to lifestyle, which focus on all areas of health, including movement and bodyweight, food and drink, the body and mind, as well as other factors such as exposure to air pollution," Professor Charchar said.
Lifestyle modification have long been the first line recommendation from doctors for patients diagnosed with high blood pressure.
"Of importance, the well known lifestyle interventions such as change in diet, alcohol moderation, smoking cessation and aerobic exercise, have now been extended to less obvious strategies such as stress reduction, isometric exercise and reducing exposure to pollution," the authors wrote.
Mindfulness exercises such as meditation, yoga and deep breathing have been added to the recommendations because reducing stress can also reduce blood pressure.
Stress is linked with unhealthy habits including poor diet, overeating, weight gain, heavy drinking, smoking and sedentary behaviour which in turn increase blood pressure.
"Stress reduction can be achieved through a number of strategies, such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, yoga, deep breathing exercise and mindfulness," they wrote.
But it can take up to eight sessions a week of mindfulness based stress reduction (MBSR), or 45 minutes a day of yoga, for optimal results to blood pressure and wellbeing.
"Overall, the best stress reduction interventions to reduce blood pressure and hypertension are those that are maintainable and can be combined into daily life. A mixture of different approaches, such as MBSR, exercise and yoga, may be most effective and tolerated by individuals with hypertension," the authors wrote.
READ MORE:
The research also revealed that a patient's sleep, including duration, quality and timing, be examined and recommended population-based awareness campaigns about the importance of better sleep.
Dr Priscilla Prestes said technology could help guide patients and doctors to improve lifestyle factors that impact blood pressure.
"The increasing use of apps and wearable technologies can help people track their movement, sleep and diet, as well as promote behaviour change, such as prompting a person to take increased exercise, especially incidental exercise. So, we should use these new technologies to our advantage," she said.
"There are many mobile phone 'apps' that can be used to help track movement, diet and habits. These technologies can be used for weight management, assessment of meal composition and calorie content by scanning meals using phones. They can also be used to help individuals meditate and reduce stress," the authors wrote.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.