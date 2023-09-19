The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Fed Uni experts outline new measures to control high blood pressure

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 19 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People with high blood pressure could soon be given a prescription to undertake meditation or yoga to help improve their health and reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.