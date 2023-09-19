A driver has lost their licence after being caught speeding twice in one hour in Ballarat.
Police conducting an operation in the Ballarat area on Sunday, September 17, intercepted the driver of a Holden Commodore allegedly driving at 69kmh in a 50kmh zone about 6.30pm.
The driver was handed an infringement notice, but an hour later at 7.30pm, police caught the same driver in Gillies Street, Wendouree allegedly driving at 72kmh in a 40kmh zone.
Officers issued 17 infringements during the operation and suspended the licences of four drivers, including:
Police also said they were pleased with the crowds at the 2023 Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Netball League grand finals on Saturday, September 16.
"There were no significant issues reported throughout the day, despite a large crowd. It is always pleasing to see our community enjoying local sport harmoniously," police said on the Eyewatch - Ballarat Police Service Area Facebook page.
