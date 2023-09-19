The Courier
Crime

Drivers lose licence in Ballarat police blitz

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:20pm
A driver has lost their licence after being caught speeding twice in one hour in Ballarat.

