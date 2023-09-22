In 1854 at the Eureka Stockade the diggers stood to defend their rights and liberties as manifested in their Ballarat Reform League Charter and its demands for democracy.
For these early immigrants to the Goldfields who came from some 30 or more nations and also those thousands of supporters who met with the diggers at the monster meetings at Bakery Hill, this was to them a new country that offered great opportunities for a better way of life.
These people wanted to establish their own Australian values, not to be governed by a tyrannical government, but to be recognized as global citizens in this new land of opportunity.
While we know that Eureka was a battle lost at the Stockade nevertheless a victory was finally won soon after in 1855 in the courts of Melbourne. The legal fraternity and the people of Melbourne supported the cause of the digger's agitations and demands made across the central goldfields of Victoria which culminated at Eureka. The colonial government finally acceded to their demands which are now embedded in our Australian Constitution.
All this was achieved in five years after the discovery of gold in Victoria in 1851.
But the real fact is this wasn't a new country - it has been occupied for more than 65,000 years by Indigenous peoples, the oldest continuous culture on earth. For the past 225 years of colonial settlement, the Indigenous people have been demanding and struggling for their rights and liberties, for reconciliation, a treaty and for constitutional recognition.
While many from colonial days to now have prospered in this country and especially in places like Ballarat and Bendigo, most of our First Nations people have not so prospered.
We are reminded of Paul Keating's Redfern Speech when he said:
"Isn't it reasonable to say that if we can build a prosperous and remarkably harmonious multicultural society in Australia, surely we can find just solutions to the problems which beset the first Australians - the people to whom the most injustice has been done ... for it was we who did the dispossessing. We took the traditional lands and smashed the traditional way of life. We brought the disasters. The Alcohol. We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers. We practised discrimination and exclusion."
These are the injustices of the past, and still today there exists among many in the community an indifference and neglect as well as various systemic problems occurring in government services, such as health, housing, education, access to Indigenous land, incarceration and black deaths in custody, concerning our Indigenous people
While each prime minister from Hawke to Morrison has formally expressed their concern for our First Nation Australians and have undertaken various programs to rectify mistakes of the past and programs to improve their well-being today, the gap between their quality of life and us non-Indigenous Australians, indicates clearly there is more to be done.
And so, just like at Eureka, our Indigenous Australians with various delegates decided to take a stand at Uluru some six years ago in 2017 at their National Constitution Convention. They wanted action; requesting that change be made to the Australian Constitution to improve the representation of Indigenous people.
Their statement calls for a First Nations voice in the Australian Constitution and a Makarrata Commission to supervise a process of agreement-making and truth-telling between the Australian Government and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This Uluru Statement from the Heart declared at the rock in the heart of Australia, is where ancient and modern travellers of the world meet. What a wonderful and appropriate place to present such a petition. Furthermore, the Uluru Statement gives all of us the opportunity to work in solidarity with each other and thereby create a more just and equitable society.
That opportunity will now occur in the referendum on October 14 when we will vote yes or no on the question of recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
At this point I believe it is interesting to note that the Eureka Ballarat Reform League Charter reminds us "it is the inalienable right of every citizen to have a voice in making the laws he is called upon to obey".
Our First Nations People are claiming through their Uluru Statement that their special needs are not being adequately heard and acted upon.
I am also reminded when federation was established in 1901 and we became the Commonwealth of Australia, it made Australia one of the first nations in the world to legislate for the "common good of all".
While the Constitution has not recognised our Indigenous people, the words "common" and "wealth" are not just about the sharing of a nation's economy, it is also most importantly about the common well-being of all of us - our multicultural communities, their values, their culture; their tradition, mythology, song, story, spiritual enthusiasms and their connection to the land.
Among these diverse Australian cultures are the Indigenous people of this country. Surely, they deserve special recognition within our parliamentary system.
Furthermore, let us not forget the principles contained in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People requests us to consider and improve the living conditions of such people in a way that respects their dignity, language and culture.
Democracy is central to the story of Eureka and today with our representative form of democracy where final power rests with the people, then by implication we are required to act thoughtfully and responsibly when making political decisions and voting. The impending Voice referendum offers us that opportunity to recognise the life of our Indigenous peoples and to determine the enhancement of their future well-being.
Consequently, between now and then all of us need to read up, meet up, listen and speak up, and on the day of the referendum make a decision which is for the "common good of all" - and especially for our Aboriginal Australians.
This referendum is for all Australians. The politicians have done their preliminary job. It is now up to us to vote responsibly giving respect and recognition to and showing compassion for our Indigenous Australians.
If a yes vote is successful, it is then that we the Australian community who will give to the parliament the power, with a draft constitution amendment, to determine the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Voice.
This referendum vote is of major significance to the history of this country.
Visit The Courier's Voice to Parliament site, with the facts you need to make an informed decision on October 14.
