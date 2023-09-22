"Isn't it reasonable to say that if we can build a prosperous and remarkably harmonious multicultural society in Australia, surely we can find just solutions to the problems which beset the first Australians - the people to whom the most injustice has been done ... for it was we who did the dispossessing. We took the traditional lands and smashed the traditional way of life. We brought the disasters. The Alcohol. We committed the murders. We took the children from their mothers. We practised discrimination and exclusion."