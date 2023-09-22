This month marks a significant turning point for housing policy in Australia.
The Albanese Government's Housing Australia Future Fund passed the Parliament, creating a secure, ongoing pipeline of funding for social and affordable rental housing.
The passage of this legislation, along with the commitments made at last month's National Cabinet, represents the most significant reforms to housing in a generation.
Returns from the Housing Australia Future Fund will help deliver the Government's commitment of 30,000 new social and affordable rental homes in the fund's first five years.
This includes 4,000 homes for women and children impacted by family and domestic violence or older women at risk of homelessness.
Fund returns will also deliver the Government's commitments to help address acute housing needs, including $200 million for the repair, maintenance and improvement of housing in remote Indigenous communities.
This commitment is critical because we know housing challenges for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are so serious.
On Census night in 2021, more than 24,900 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were homeless.
That means that more than one in five people experiencing homelessness identified as First Nations Australians.
In the 2021-22 Specialist Homelessness Services annual report, around 28 per cent of all clients were First Nations clients, and 31 per cent of all First Nations clients of Specialist Homelessness Services reported experiencing mental health issues.
These statistics are shocking and heartbreaking.
But they're also why I am so passionate about improving housing outcomes for First Nations Australians. We have to drive real change.
I'm pleased this week Members from across the Parliament came together to improve this situation for First Nations Australians by supporting our Government's Housing Australia Future Fund.
But the Government understands we have to do more if we're going to improve the shocking statistics on First Nations housing.
This is one of the reasons why it is so important to support the Voice to Parliament.
The Voice will be a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who will give advice to the Parliament and government on issues that affect their community.
Housing has been identified as a key policy area that the Voice would focus on, so we can deliver real improvements for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Listening means all governments can make better decisions, and I know that a Voice will help us get better results in housing.
The referendum is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our Constitution, paying respect to 65,000 years of culture and tradition.
The Housing Australia Future Fund is an important step forward to help address the housing challenges for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, but we must do more.
We shouldn't waste this opportunity.
