Sebastopol co-coaches Michael Columbro and Luke Kiel have stepped down from their roles as the club begins the search for their replacement.
Columbro will remain involved with the club in a football department role while Kiel has announced he will continue playing on for the Burra in 2024.
The pair both said they had loved coaching together but work-life balance was the reasoning behind the decision.
"We were both a little bit time-poor for what is required to be a senior coach," Columbro said.
"I loved coaching and I love the group we have, just something had to give."
Columbro said the playing group had been an "absolute pleasure" to work with and hoped a new coach would bring even more out of the players.
"We're looking for someone to continue the level of professionalism at the Burra and keep on improving our playing group," Columbro said.
"It is a fantastic playing group that is heading in a good direction."
Columbro spoke highly of the culture out at Marty Busch, which he said was a main reason why he wanted to remain involved.
"Juniors-wise our club is in a really good position and our under-19s and reserves are also grand final-bound," he said.
"We've got an abundance of numbers and have created a place people want to come to.
"I think it says a lot about our football club and the position we're in, it is a pretty good place to coach."
Sebastopol boasted three players in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League team of the year on Monday night with Riley O'Keefe, Bailey Medwell and Toby Hutt all earning representation.
Sebastopol finished the season in third place with a 12-4 win-loss record before losing an elimination final to East Point.
