Two of Ballarat's favourite hotels are on the market with million dollar price tags.
The Queens Head Hotel and The Eastern have had a presence in Humffray Street, Ballarat East, for more than 100 years.
Long-term tenancies for the Queens Head Hotel and Thirsty Camel drive-through bottle shop will continue.
The Eastern has a lease in place for the pub and the option for the buyer to either manage the upstairs accommodation or lease it.
The Queens Head Hotel, which was fully refurbished by the current tenants in 2022, has an asking price of $2 million after being purchased for $780,000 in 2020, according to CoreLogic.
Listing agent Rohan Pertzel, of CRE Brokers, said the two income streams gave the building its multi-million dollar price tag.
"It's an attractive investment," Mr Pertzel said.
The Queens Head Hotel tenants, who operate South Street's Royal Oak Hotel, have a 27-year lease on the hotel while the drive-through bottle shop has a separate tenant and its own lease.
The hotel was built in 1907.
Owners of The Eastern, or its full name the Eastern Station Hotel, are asking for $1.4 million. It includes eight accommodation rooms upstairs, which the owner manages.
The hotel was built in 1862 and renovated in 2000 and 2014, and over the past several years it has been known for playing host to a diverse range of musicians and bands.
Listing agent John Stevenson, of Ballarat Real Estate, said there had been reasonable interest in the landmark property.
Another Ballarat hotel, the North Star Hotel on Lydiard Street North, was listed for sale in August via expressions of interest.
