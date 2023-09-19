The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Sovereign citizen Konrad Szalontai faces Ballarat Magistrate Court on multiple charges

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:11pm, first published September 19 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat "sovereign citizen" with a long history of breaching court orders allegedly feigned illness so an associate could rob a Carrum Downs ALDI worker at gunpoint, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.