A Ballarat "sovereign citizen" with a long history of breaching court orders allegedly feigned illness so an associate could rob a Carrum Downs ALDI worker at gunpoint, a court has heard.
Konrad Szalontai, 33, faced a bail application in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court relating to the incident on September 15, 2020.
He also faced charges in relation to incidents from 2023, including dangerous driving to avoid police and theft of a credit card.
According to a police witness, Szalontai and an associate travelled to the supermarket in the outer Melbourne suburb of Carrum Downs in the late morning of September 15, 2020.
While his associate waited outside, Szalontai allegedly feigned illness by the cash register and was helped by ALDI employees, before exiting the store while followed by one of the workers who was concerned for his welfare.
After leaving the store, the employee was robbed at gunpoint by Szalontai's alleged associate, while the Ballarat man was about 200 metres away.
Szalontai was charged for the incident in June, 2023.
The man, who lives on a property in Haddon with his mother and her partner, was also charged with theft of a credit card on April 22, 2023.
Szalontai allegedly found the card, which had been dropped by a customer in the IGA Ballarat North carpark, and used it to buy more than $200 of groceries, liquor and petrol from several stores.
He then attempted to make a further 19 payments with the card which were rejected.
The court also heard, on August 10, 2023, Szalontai was allegedly sitting in a car outside a Wendouree address known to police.
When officers, flashing their lights, drove towards Szalontai, he allegedly performed a three-point turn which caused him to hit a tree on the nature strip damaging the car, before speeding off in a dangerous manner.
In an attempt to avoid police, Szalontai allegedly drove on the wrong side of Gillies Street, and travelled at an estimated speed of 120km/h on Ballarat Link Road.
When police interviewed the registered owner of the car, they said they were a passenger in the vehicle while Szalontai was driving, and that he hadn't wanted to stop because he didn't have a valid driver's license.
Szalontai disputed this claim, and said the car's owner had damaged their vehicle when they hit a kangaroo, and had subsequently driven to his home in Haddon looking for help with the damage.
The prosecution said Szalontai should be denied bail as he was an unacceptable risk of re-offending.
They said he had allegedly told police in April, 2023, he was a sovereign citizen and didn't have to obey the laws of Victoria.
The sovereign citizen movement is an anti-authority faction of people who argue they are not under the jurisdiction of the government, and laws don't apply to them.
Szalontai had 24 pages of prior convictions presented before the court, which included driving while disqualified, contraventions of Community Corrections Orders and committing indictable offences while on bail.
Defence counsel for Szalontai said the prosecution's case in relation to the armed robbery was "weak", as they had no evidence he knew his associate had a gun, or had pre-planned to rob the man.
They said the 33-year-old suffered from ADHD and drug dependencies, but would have stable accommodation with his mother in Haddon, and would have work to do on her wildlife rescue farm.
Szalontai's lawyer said he no longer identified as a sovereign citizen, and was instead cultivating an interest in Christianity.
They also said after discussion with police some charges from the 2023 incidents wouldn't go ahead, but this was not confirmed in court.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said he was "very concerned" about the accused's history of breaching court orders and his interest in the sovereign citizen movement.
He said if released Szalontai may receive treatment for his drug and mental health issues, but he was still at risk of offending given his history of contravening court orders.
"Availability [of treatment] does not reduce the risk of someone saying I'm out on bail, I don't have to obey any of the rules of society," Magistrate Saines said.
The bail application was adjourned for further submissions, and will return to court on September 28, 2023.
