A century ago Captain Stanley Savige founded Legacy to support the families of service men and women who lost their lives in battle and to celebrate the 100 year anniversary his descendants participated in a torch relay through Ballarat.
Ballarat resident Jack Savige said it was important for him to remember his great uncle by participating in the torch relay.
"Hopefully he's looking on from up above," he said.
Ballarat's Legacy branch is the third oldest in the country, running for 97 years.
Mr Savige said it was very meaningful to be a part of the walk and remember how important Legacy had been in not only his family's story but so many other people's lives.
"It's a great foundation and hopefully keeps going, I am sure it will"
Mr Savige was among 32 torch bearers in Ballarat on September 19.
Others like Errel Gray joined from Sunbury to be part of the walk, she said it was special to honour the history of Legacy, a group that had done so much for her.
Ms Gray said Legacy had supported her family after her father died in 1956, leaving behind her mother and four young children.
"I would not be the person I am today without Legacy," she said.
"We would not have survived as a family."
Ms Gray said Legacy was supportive in so many ways, including helping her find a place to live while attending university in Melbourne.
Isabella Bates had an early morning to get to Ballarat from Malmsbury for the walk.
The 13-year-old had been busy over the last few months fundraising for the cause by rattling cans and running barbeques.
Her father Bill Bates said he was very proud of her efforts, raising over $12,000, the most in Victoria and third highest in the county.
The torch relay took off from France on Anzac Day, stopped in England and has been on a tour of the country for a number of months.
Fundraising efforts are still open at www.legsforlegacy.com.au
