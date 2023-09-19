The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Profile

Savige family descendants walk in Ballarat for Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated September 19 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A century ago Captain Stanley Savige founded Legacy to support the families of service men and women who lost their lives in battle and to celebrate the 100 year anniversary his descendants participated in a torch relay through Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.