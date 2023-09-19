The Courier
Court

Matthew Hume pleads guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to multiple charges

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:43am, first published 9:04am
A magistrate has warned a Ballarat farmhand he faces a future where he spends more time in jail than out, after he led police on multiple pursuits during a 2023 crime spree.

