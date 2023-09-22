Hello, and welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League senior grand final day.
Today, we're bringing updates from each football and netball match at City Oval, complete with photos of winners and of those who are on the sidelines cheering on their club.
The day will run as follows:
FOOTBALL:
NETBALL:
Then from 2pm, we'll bring you a live goal-by-goal blog of the BFL grand final between Darley and North Ballarat, with the first bounce set for 2.30pm.
You can follow our live blog of all of the results, fun and action as the day progresses below.
2023 BFNL senior grand final day live blog
Sit back and enjoy the coverage of the BFNL's biggest day of the year.
