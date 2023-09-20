For someone who announced his retirement last Ballarat Football Netball League season, Ryan Hobbs has put together a pretty good year at North Ballarat in 2023.
The two-time premiership player has the opportunity to add a third to his résumé on Saturday, with the Roosters taking on Darley in the 2023 BFNL grand final.
He said work commitments were the reasoning behind the off-season announcement but was grateful to be back involved with the North Ballarat community.
"It has been great to get back to football from a social point of view and a health and wellbeing point of view," Hobbs said.
"I'm thrilled to be back and I hadn't been playing footy for a while and a little break might've been what I needed."
It will not be Hobbs' first time going head-to-head with Darley in a grand final, with the Roosters veteran on the wrong side of a result in 2015, when Darley claimed its first BFNL premiership.
A younger Hobbs was a part of North Ballarat's back-to-back premiership success against Sunbury (2013) and Ballarat (2014) as he now looks to be the senior figure for this year's young Roosters preparing for their first senior grand final.
"I'm at the other end of my career now and it has been a real joy to watch some of the kids who were in the under-12s and under-15s back then come through and play alongside them," Hobbs said.
"It has been a pleasure to see them develop from juniors into good young men and impressive senior footballers."
Hobbs said the club "really values" developing its juniors through to senior football, with the Roosters using just 23 player points per game across the 2023 BFNL finals series and most of the home-and-away season.
It has been those juniors, the likes of Riley Polkinghorne and Tom Bromley-Lynch, who have helped propel North Ballarat to its first grand final since 2015.
Hobbs believed a tough draw in the back end of the year had led to his Roosters playing their best football in time for finals.
North Ballarat plays Darley at 2.30pm at City Oval on Saturday in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
