Today's issue of Nature Notes marks 40 years of my writing of the weekly column. The Courier's Nature Notes column commenced in 1958, when Jack Wheeler, who wrote under the byline JRW, wrote about his trip to inland Australia, at a time when relatively few Australians had made such a trip.
The editor at the time encouraged Mr Wheeler to continue writing for The Courier, with the result that the column eventually became a regular weekly feature, continuing until Mr Wheeler finished in September 1983.
My first column appeared on September 24, 1983 and has continued weekly since.
A feature from the start has been a relevant photograph, with numerous photographers contributing over the years, their photos greatly enhancing the page, especially since colour production commenced.
There are at least two readers of The Courier who have read every Nature Notes column in its 65 year history.
My thanks to the numerous people who have contributed in many ways to keeping Nature Notes interesting, relevant and local during my 40 years of writing.
It is not difficult to recognise a buttercup flower, although identification of the different buttercup species is often difficult. Glossy bright yellow petals are a feature of many.
Today's photo shows a plant that is in the buttercup family, but different from most other buttercups. Its name is lesser celandine.
Many buttercups have five petals, but this one has from eight to twelve, giving it a rather daisy-like appearance. Its flower stems are short, and its leaves are often heart-shaped.
To botanists, the plant is known as Ficaria verna. Another name for lesser celandine is pilewort. There is a greater celandine in Europe, but not in Australia.
This exotic rhizomatous perennial plant is numerous in the lawns on the western side of Lake Wendouree in Ballarat. It has been known here - between the lake and Wendouree Parade- since at least the 1960s, and is found at only one other spot in Victoria.
The Ballarat population of this bright-flowered plant probably originated from the nearby Botanical Gardens many years ago. The plants are thriving - and flowering prominently now - in the damp, heavy ground, along with the white flowered English daisies. The flowers open on sunny days.
In its native Europe, lesser celandine grows in moist deciduous woodland with deep, nitrogen rich, saturated soil.
It is regarded as a weed in North America, so it is just as well that it is not more widespread in Victoria. It is said to be difficult to remove and, because its leaves appear early in spring, it smothers and outcompetes other plants.
These caterpillars are scattered through a grassy paddock. Can you help identify them? P.D., Beaufort.
These furry brown and yellow caterpillars belong to the grass anthelid moth, or Pterolocera amplicornis. They appear in paddocks and on roadsides in the Ballarat district every spring.
They normally occur in low to moderate numbers in poor quality pasture, and are not a serious problem. On rare occasions they occur in plague proportions, when they can consume a lot of grass, sometimes defoliating paddocks. They also consume onion grass foliage, as well as that of the true grasses.
The caterpillars pupate in mid-spring, emerging as moths in autumn. The male moths are small, fawn-brown with black stripes and feathery antennae. The female is wingless, so is not often seen.
They appear to be in lower numbers than usual this year, although it is likely that numbers vary in different parts of the Ballarat district.
