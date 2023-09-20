With two WestVic teams set to enter the top State League from next season, and a promised $1.3 million upgrade to Prince of Wales Park ready to start, Ballarat Hockey is now finally in a position to be able to grow.
A refreshed pitch, new change rooms and spectator areas are just the first step in what is hoped will be a chance for the sport to reach its full potential in Ballarat. And there are now hopes that a second pitch at the Gillies Street venue could be part of that plan.
Right now, there are between 750 and 800 players who weekly take to the one pitch during the season, not including opposition teams that travel to Ballarat. But with just one pitch and a lack of change facilities, the sport is simply unable to grow any further.
Often training sessions are planned to start ad late as 9pm and those sessions regularly see three teams each training on one-third of the pitch each.
Michael Poulton, who wears two hats in a coaching development role at WestVic, and as chief executive of the Committee for Ballarat, said the time was right for hockey to get an opportunity to make a mark on Ballarat's sporting landscape.
"Hockey is delighted to think that council has committed what it has in this current budget to upgrade he facility, from a start that is outstanding, we haven't had that sort of investment in hockey for a number of years," he said.
"That will replace the existing turf, it will improve the amenity around the turf, benches and dugouts and really importantly, it will be a renovation to existing change room facilities.
"We have the absurd situation where teams travel from Melbourne and get changed in their car, updating those facilities is important for our local players but also our visitors."
It is understood that tenders for the relaying of the pitch closed this week and it is hoped the pitch will be completed in the off-season, in time for the 2024 State League and local competition season.
A long-term goal of WestVic will have to be to reach the Premier League, but men's coach Ned Jackson said this week, the first goal must be to consolidate the State League 1 position, and work long-term to have the facility up to the scratch so the club could push its case for inclusion in the state's top competition.
Poulton agreed saying the dynamics of Ballarat hockey meant without sustained growth, it would be very difficult for Ballarat to have a team compete at the top level.
"Right now, we might have three or four players capable of reaching Premier League, but compare that to a Doncaster or Eseendon, who's have 30 or so, we're coming from a long way back," he said.
"To compete with those big Melbourne clubs is a really challenging space. We know that Geelong this year has struggled in Premier League and they harness a population base which is much bigger than ours.
"For me, Premier League is something that should never be ruled out, but the fact we've now got two teams in Vic League 1, that's something the western region and Ballarat should be aiming to maintain itself every year.
"Once you offer more hockey in junior pathways, we can develop those Premier players, but right now we can't offer extra clubs because there is nowhere for them to play. To do that we need more access to facilities."
City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said council was excited about upgrades to the hockey site.
"The tender process for the resurfacing of the existing hockey pitch at Prince of Wales Park is currently under way, with the project expected to be completed over the summer of 2023/24," he said.
"A project to refurbish and potentially expand the existing change facilities is also planned in the coming years.
"There is also ongoing planning around the future provision of hockey pitches to cater for the participation needs and growth of the sport. We are committed to continuing to work with all stakeholders to develop plans and funding models that will enhance facilities and the sport of hockey in Ballarat."
