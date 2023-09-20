The Courier
Emporium Flair Co to deliver Sebastopol Australia Post service

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 1:24pm
In a case of returned mail, Sebastopol's re-launch Australia Post agent will be back in the former post office.

