Miners Rest trainer Robert Hickmott has a two-pronged attack heading into Friday's $100,000 Gold Nugget (1600m) at Ballarat Turf Club as his runners kick-off a big spring campaign.
Hickmott will saddle up Albury Cup winner, top-weight Beltoro as well as seven-year-old Highland Jakk in Friday's classic, which traditionally opens the Ballarat Turf Club spring.
Beltoro is having a second run back after a spell, but don't be fooled by his first-up form, it's second-up where the six-year-old tends to shine with two wins and a placing from four second-up starts.
Highland Jakk will be first up having been let-up after a six-week break as Hickmott plots a course across the spring.
As of this week, Highland Jakk sits 74th in the order of running for the Melbourne Cup, with Hickmott admitting a Ballarat Cup in December could be more to his liking.
"Highland Jakk is returning off a spell after he ran in the Adelaide Cup and has good fresh form, he loves Ballarat," he said.
"He may be a little bit underdone for this, but we'll see.
"We will probably run out of time for a Melbourne Cup run this year with him, we probably needed to be running him two weeks ago to give ourselves a chance of getting in, you really need a couple of mile-and-a-half races under your belt to reach the Cups.
"Ballarat Cup could be on his radar, or see if he measures up to a Bendigo Cup, the Lavazza, or Sandown Cup, he's a seven-year-old now, so he's probably not a weight-for-age horse, he's pretty lightly raced so you never know."
A Ballarat Cup could also be on the agenda for Beltoro, but if all goes well it is likely the six-year-old will first go to Sydney for a $3 million mile race on Melbourne Cup day, before heading towards Ballarat on December 8.
"We're probably a little bit under fitness wise for this race," Hickmott said "The main aim is the big dance at Randwick on Cup day, he's qualified for that race by winning the Albury Cup, it was nice of Mr V'Landys to put it up another million for us.
"It's a tough mile at Randwick, so that 2000m Albury Cup form should hold him in good stead for it."
Hickmott said the 60kg for the Gold Nugget for Beltoro could be a concern. "It's not a bad little race, but they'd be really happy with that field.
"He got those couple of wins, Albury and one over in Adelaide which put him up in the ratings, it's a nice race.
"I think a mile is his best distance, but that Albury win was over 2000m and he is out of a Zabeel mare. We tried him as a three-year-old over 2000m and he wasn't quite ready, but he's continued to physically mature as he gets older.
Hickmott said the extra couple of weeks, with the Ballarat Cup to be run in December, would help horses such as his to hit peak fitness.
"Whether (Beltoro) needs another tick over run between Melbourne Cup day and Ballarat Cup or whether we keep him on the fresh side or not, we'll work out.
"For a lot of the spring horses on the periphery of group wins, perhaps they might be tipped our for a spell. You're always keen to look at your home town cup, it's been on a radar."
Hickmott says the two Ciaron Maher and David Eustace horses Junipal and Ascension were among the ones to best.
"Junipal is coming out of a strong race and Ascension has great second up form too, I'd be keeping an eye on him," he said.
"Poland (Michael Moroney) is another, they ran very fast times out at Caulfield the other day, getting a mile might be his only query."
1 Beltoro (Robert Hickmott) 60kg
2 Frankie Pinot (Tony & Clavin McEvot) 60kg
3 Midnight Blue (John Leek jnr) 59.5kg
4 Junipal (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace) 59kg
5 Ascension (Ciaron Maher & David Eustace) 58kg
6 Poland (Michael Moroney) 57kg
7 Highland Jakk (Robert Hickmott) 55kg
8 Captain Envious (Paul Preusker) 54kg
9 Sebonna (Peter Hardacre) 54kg
10 Flossing (Trent Busuttin & Natalie Young) 54kg
11 Ima Shelby (B, W & JD Hayes) 54kg
12 Russian Roni (Gai Waterhouse & Adrian Botts) 54kg
13 First Mate (Kylie Vella) 54kg
Download The Courier app for easier to read articles. I'm throwing my professionalism out the window for this footer because with the grand final looming, trust me, it's so much better on the app. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.