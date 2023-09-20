WHEN Tracey and Lyle Willersdorf started to shift their bookstore into the Old Colonists' Club they were not entirely sure what they wanted to create.
Their vision, a nod to history and their love of books, has evolved in Collins Booksellers on Lydiard which this past week has expanded into shop four in the row.
They will name the space, dedicated to fiction, Mrs Muller's room in honour of the enterprising goldrush figure who, when her husband was sent to Pentridge Prison for fraud, reinvented and expanded the family umbrella business.
This Lydiard Street space was her third location and was best known by its advertising slogan to look for the red umbrella, which has become the title of Ballarat author Geoff McArthur's tale of Mrs Muller's story released in July 2023.
There are finishing touches still to be made in the shop four space, including a display to honour Mrs Muller, and overhead shelves will soon be filled with an influx of stock before the summer.
But Ms Willersdorf said the extra space helped cater to a continued, healthy appetite for books in an increasingly digital landscape.
The Willersdorfs previously owned Book City on the corner of Lydiard and Sturt streets, in a warehouse-style space that has since been transformed into Provincial Home Living.
Joining the Collins brand has been a different market with new opportunities, especially since moving into the Old Colonists' building in 2018.
"We wanted to create something different and at the time the [fourth] space was Knife, Fork and Spoon cafe and not available," Ms Willersdorf said. "What we wanted to create, we were not sure. There have been some tough times, but it's been a good journey. It's great being near the art gallery and when we moved, a lot of the foot traffic followed.
"A lot of people walk past the shops in the area and there are a lot of people looking at the architecture in Lydiard Street.
"We have a lot of tourists and quite a lot of people will come here on weekends and leave with more than one book."
Amid a frantic shift, staff managed to move stock on shelves and settle into the new space within one day, while the store remained open, and keep the vibe true to what they had created in Old Colonists' row.
Ms Willersdorf said history and supporting Ballarat people, including authors like McArthur, was important to their business.
The wooden bookshelves are custom-made in Buninyong and carry through to Mrs Muller's room and a heritage-style desk made for the space will soon be in place. The original glass shop door is part of the street-front display.
The store layout has long been like a puzzle to the Willersdorfs but since the fourth Old Colonists' space, they have been able to increase their fiction offerings and more than double the classics.
Non-fiction can now fill two rooms and be more clearly defined into categories, including new sections for Christmas and reference literature.
Ms Willersdorf said customers had been incredibly patient in squeezing past the counter to peruse fiction and non-fiction.
Moving into the world of books has been a steep learning curve for Ms Willersdorf, a former teacher, and Mr Willersdorf, a farmer.
She moved to Ballarat initially to support her children, who had shifted to town for school. Mr Willersdorf remained on their Mildura farm until, as a family, they made Ballarat home.
They wanted to find a business venture they could do together and, from there, took over Book City.
"It's not easy running a book store - there is so much you need to learn and know," Ms Willersdorf said. "...We learn here everyday from customers. People will talk to us about all sorts of interests like pottery or garden hedging. It's just amazing. We've got really good customers."
