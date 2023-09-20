Defence counsel for a man who landed his helicopter at Avoca Primary School has described his actions as an act of "flamboyant stupidity".
The man, who The Courier has not named because he was not convicted, received a diversion in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on September 20, 2023.
Scott Belcher, who represented the pilot, said his client would accept a diversion as a way to take responsibility for his "foolish actions."
He said while the facts of the case were not in dispute, the laws regarding his client's actions was unclear.
The court heard Mr Belcher's client had landed his helicopter in the area on several other occasions without any problems arising.
Mr Belcher said his client's daughter was a passenger in the helicopter, and he likened the incident to driving a child down to the oval in a ute for a kick of the footy, except "in a chopper".
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
He also described the helicopter as similar to the model used in the US television show Magnum P.I., but blue and white in colour.
The date which the incident occurred wasn't disclosed in court.
Magistrate Hugh Radford instructed the man to pay a $500 fine to the Avoca Primary School, and placed him on a three month good behaviour bond, where he was instructed not to commit any further offences.
A diversion is a way for low-level offenders to deal with their matter outside the court system, meaning they don't receive a criminal record.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.