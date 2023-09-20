More houses are on the way for Victoria as the government revealed its 10-year plan to tackle the housing crisis.
Details show a target to build 800,000 houses across the state and 152,000 of these will be in regional Victoria in a plan spanning from 2024 to 2034.
Exact locations or regions in which these houses will be built is yet to be made clear.
These homes are in addition to the $1 billion pledged for 1,300 regional properties after the cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games for regional Victoria
"There is nothing more important than finding a home, a place to live, that is a basic human right," Eureka MP Michaela Settle said.
"It was important that we put in place a plan for the next 10 years, this is very much the beginning, there'll be much more work to be done in this space."
The state government has committed to "streamlining the planning process for medium to high density residential development".
In the regions this means projects with construction costs worth $15 million.
The government has also committed to "clearing the backlog" of housing permit applications.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said it was important to see changes to help meet the need for more houses in the region.
Mr Poulton said it was great to see the government accept the issue was complex but needed some reform.
"It demonstrates that we've actually got local and state government and the industry now in a much better position to work together to free up some of those decisions that have been in planning processes for way too long," Mr Poulton said.
He said the housing build target was ambitious, but also desperately needed.
"We're really pleased to hear the announcements but also conscious that the devil is in the detail and this is a really complex space," Mr Poulton said.
Homeowners who want to build a small second home on their property will no longer have to apply for a planning permit.
The new rule applies to second homes less than 60 square metres.
Options like building second properties on large parcels of land was raised as an important issue in the Hepburn Shire.
The council is working on its township strategies and is seeking community input as it plan to keep its "small-town feel" while finding space for 300 more homes before 2041.
Pre-planning work for major growth areas in Ballarat has already started.
The Victorian Planning Authority is currently working on a framework to ensure there is enough land for 15 years worth of residential homes.
The framework is also looking at the order these new suburbs start so they can make use of existing facilities.
The VPA is also working with the community and stakeholders to develop the plan for the northern growth zone.
Preliminary discussion about schools and transport needs have already started.
