A major festival is returning to Ballarat this weekend in an effort to embrace all cultures in the community.
The Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Center committee has organised a three-day event to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24.
While the event is important in the Hindu calendar, typically consisting of 10 days of celebration in India, the cultural centre committee encourages everyone in Ballarat to attend.
"Our aim is to unify and bring together different non-profit organisations and also the community to promote multiculturalism," president Pradush Narayanan said.
There will be face painting, food and rides available all weekend at Ballarat High School as well as a fireworks display on Friday evening.
Committee member Bandhavi Naga said she was very excited to see the event finally come together again.
"It's going to be very beautiful," she said.
"I think last year everyone loved it and we are hoping to see everyone with the same interest."
The community welcomed 15,000 people in a five-day event in 2022, with people travelling as far as Mildura to partake in the celebrations.
Following the 2022 success, committee treasurer Raveen Chilukuri said he was pleased to report a number of businesses have been working with the committee to ensure the event can run again.
Mr Chilukuri said he was proud the event had secured a good reputation.
"We are seeing a lot of businesses, not just in Ballarat but also from the Melbourne regions asking to be part of it," he said.
All committee members were pleased to have support from the Ballarat area, especially the use of Ballarat High School to host the event.
