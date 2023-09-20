The Courier
Fireworks for Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ballarat High School

Nieve Walton
Updated September 21 2023 - 11:04am, first published September 20 2023 - 6:45pm
A major festival is returning to Ballarat this weekend in an effort to embrace all cultures in the community.

