A former Ballarat Football Netball League coach will take over the reins at a CHFL club next season.
Jarrett Giampaolo replaces Marcus Darmody as Newlyn senior coach.
The 250-game veteran is returning to coaching just a year after ending his tenure at Redan.
He played on this year, rounding out his Redan career with an elimination final appearance.
Giampaolo will join his brother Chris at the Cats.
Darmody informed Newlyn before the finals series he would be stepping down after just one season at the helm.
Darmody took on the role to fill the vacancy left by Chris Banwell and led the Cats into the finals for the first time since 2019.
They lost an elimination final to Carngham-Linton.
Giampaolo has been appointed playing coach for two seasons.
He leaves Redan, which he joined in 2006, as one of the Lions greats.
The defender is a three-time premiership player - 2007, 2009 and 2011 - and coached them for four years, including 2020 which was abandoned because of COVID-19 and the shortened 2021 campaign, which was also impacted by the pandemic.
