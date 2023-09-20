The Greater Western Victoria Rebels boasted four selections across Talent League Boys and Girls teams of the year on Wednesday night.
South Warrnambool product George Stevens was named captain of the Boys Team of the Year alongside Joel Freijah (Horsham Saints) and Luamon Lual (South Warrnambool).
Freijah was named on the wing while Lual was one of six on the interchange.
Stevens finished with 16 votes in the count for the Morrish Medal, two votes shy of Colby McKercher (Tasmania Devils) and Patrick Hughes (Geelong Falcons).
Redan junior Millie Lang was named centre-half back in the Talent League Girls Team of the Year.
