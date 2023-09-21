There is still no official date for when the $3 million Lake Wendouree lights will be turned on.
City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment acting director Les Stokes said there was one final test before the big switch.
"The Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park Link Lighting project is nearing completion with all light poles, fittings, and lights now installed and fitted off by the contractor," he said.
"Once the final switchboard is completed and commissioned, testing of the lights can take place. The testing is expected to occur in late September/early October during the evening and the community will be notified before testing begins."
Once full testing has been completed, the lights will be able to be switched on.
The lighting plans were first revealed in 2021 and were due to be switched on in July 2023.
The controversial $3.17 million project received $2.5 million from the state government with the remainder covered through council.
In the 2017 Lake Wendouree master plan, there was more than 80 per cent support for the lake lighting project following extensive community and local resident engagement, but there remains opposition to the lights among those citing it is unnecessary and will disrupt local wildlife.
Once fully operational, the lights will be fitted with timers to switch off at 10pm, and back on at 5.30am. A natural light sensor will turn off the light in the mornings.
The 225 light poles around the lake and seven light poles along Morrison Street will light a route around Lake Wendouree to nearby Victoria Park.
