Shaune Moloney will stand alone as Rokewood-Corindhap senior coach for the first time in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
Brad Macgowan has stepped away from a joint coaching arrangement with Moloney.
Macgowan joined the Grasshoppers in 2019 as an assistant to Moloney and Damon Delaney before moving into a co-coaching role with his fellow Ballarat Clarendon College teacher.
Moloney and Macgowan went within days of leading Rokewood-Corindhap into its first CHFL finals campaign in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season - only to see the final cancelled.
Macgowan said he felt it was time for a change for himself and the club.
He said after so long in coaching - he also spent seven years as an assistant with North Ballarat in the VFL - he wanted to turn his attention to other things.
Macgowan said he would still be involved with the Grasshoppers, but not be spending the time which was required as a senior coach.
Moloney has agreed to coach on after a search by Rokewood-Corindhap for a playing coach came up empty.
"I am not done with this great club and this sensational playing group," Moloney said in the club's announcement of his re-appointment.
"I have more to give. My mind is racing with the tweaks, additions and enhancements we can make to have a huge season in 2024.
"The Hoppers are under my skin."
Moloney said seeing the club with the under-15s and under-18s in the grand finals had further ignited the fire in his belly.
"That's where I want our senior group to be this time next year. "
Club president Addy Walton said Moloney had lifted the reputation and professionalism of the club.
"He is one of the best coaches in country football.
"The respect and admiration he has from the playing group is still as strong as it was when he arrived," Walton said.
Rokewood-Corindhap won nine of 12 games in 2021 when it finished third behind Gordon and Hepburn.
The Grasshoppers finished ninth in 2022 with eight wins and eight losses to miss finals by one game.
However, they dropped off this year to finish 11th with five wins.
Rokewood-Corindhap joins Springbank (Andrew Challis), Bungaree (Ryan Waight), Carngham-Linton (Clayton Scoble), Skipton (Chris Banwell), Newlyn (Jarrett Giampaolo), Buninyong (Shaun O'Loughlin), Clunes (Luke Davidson), Creswick (Paul Borchers), Ballan (Shannan Broadbent), Waubra (Trav Ford) and Beaufort (Daniel Jones) to confirm their senior coaching structures.
Giampaolo is the only new appointment among them.
