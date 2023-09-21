There is a reason why it is so easy to forget that Darley lost league-leading goal kicker Nick Rodda and prolific ball-winner Dylan Landt over the off-season.
That reason is Billy Myers.
Myers called time on an eight-year tenure at Williamstown last season, meaning Darley had full access to the talented mid-forward in 2023.
Now, 48 goals later, the Devils find themselves in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final thanks to Myers' stellar season up forward.
The 27-year-old said he was always going to come back to his boyhood club, he just did not know when that day would come.
"I wanted to play 100 games for Williamstown which is life membership, but COVID and injuries slowed that down," Myers said.
"In my head, the time I was going to come back was now anyway but I didn't get 100 games in the end."
An off-season discussion with senior coach Dan Jordan helped Myers confirm that he had made the right decision, with the club in a very healthy place ahead of the 2023 season.
Myers said he always used to talk to his father about wanting to come back to Darley and take the club to a premiership.
He now has that opportunity on Saturday when his Devils go head-to-head with North Ballarat.
"It has always been a dream to win a flag at my home club," Myers said.
"Brett (Bewley) and I have been talking about how special the opportunity is that we've got on Saturday.
"This season has been about leaving no stone unturned, taking opportunities and making sure we do everything we can to win the premiership."
Myers was full of praise for BFNL Hall of Fame member Dan Jordan and the change he has brought to Darley Park.
"Dan knows the opportunity we've got but he has kept us very grounded all season long," he said.
"I think we've been so consistent because of how drilled we are with our game plan week in, week out.
"We're very lucky to have him because he is a high-level coach that could easily be coaching at VFL or AFL level."
Myers and his Darley teammates will be wanting to add a BFNL premiership to Jordan's already-remarkable résumé when the Devils take on the Roosters at 2.30pm at City Oval on Sunday.
