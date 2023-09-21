Teddy bears have provided important health lessons for children and our next generation of doctors during Grampians Health's annual Teddy Bear Hospital project.
Dozens of children brought their favourite bears into the Teddy Bear Hospital for a check-up from Deakin University and University of Melbourne medical students.
The annual event educates children about the health system and what to expect when visiting the doctor or hospital, and helps the aspiring doctors brush up their skills interacting with young patients.
At the six hospital stations, teddy bears and their owners experienced what happens when they have a general health checkup, what x-rays are and where to find different bones in the body, what healthy eating is, what happens at the dentist and optician, and did some dancing and stretching to promote exercise.
They also had a chance to explore the different organs of the body, where they are found and what they do, courtesy of a giant teddy bear who can be unzipped to reveal his internal organs.
Deakin University medical student Jess Mayo said the event was valuable for children and students.
"For the kids, it's two-fold. It gets them used to the healthcare setting and educates them around some of the different areas of health and situations they might be in, and it's also about having fun," she said.
"And for us, it's good practice interacting with children."
READ MORE:
University of Melbourne medical student Larissa Schultz said she had learned a few handy techniques she could use with children in hospital.
"I did my pediatrics rotation last year and as someone who has not really grown up with lots of cousins around, I don't really know how to interact with children let alone when they are sick or in hospital and scared," she said.
"This is a good way to learn how to interact - when they are comfortable and they've got their teddy and parents with them. When kids are sick and in hospital it's more difficult to engage them and you've got to have some strategies to try out ... like asking what they had for breakfast and if they think I can hear what they had for breakfast with my stethoscope."
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.