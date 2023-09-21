A victim has described the devastating deterioration of her life, after she was raped by a trusted friend while sleeping.
Johnathon Barke, 26, pleaded guilty to the rape and a second charge of sexual assault, in the Victorian County Court on September 21, 2023.
Crown prosecutor Bruce Nibbs read the victim's impact statement to court, which detailed her experiences of anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress disorder after the incident.
She said she now had "horrible vivid nightmares nearly every night", and couldn't sleep, concentrate or function at work.
"My enjoyment of life has diminished, I'm in a state of perpetual fear, I'm terrified it might happen again," she said in the statement.
"I've never been in a worse mental health place in my life.
"The assault has taught me I can't trust anyone."
This is how I'm going to live the rest of my life, it's not fair, my day to day life is controlled by paranoia, anxiety and fear.- Statement from the victim impact statement read in court
In the prosecution's opening statement, Mr Nibbs told the court the victim was at a party in the afternoon of March 20, 2021.
After the party, the victim and her father visited family members before driving home.
During this time she estimated she drank about nine beers.
Once home, she continued to drink around a fire with her father and sister.
Barke later joined the group, after being invited by the victim.
The then 23-year-old brought six cans of mixed-drinks with him, of which he finished four.
At about 11pm the victim's father went to bed, while the other three went to her bedroom, located in a shed on the property, to play cards.
After the game, the sister left, and Barke and the young woman shared a bed, which was not unusual as they had done so previously.
At this time, the victim was so drunk that she recalled rolling around on the floor looking for water to drink.
Before going to sleep, Barke told the victim to "take off your dress", and removed her garment.
She said she wasn't concerned by this because she trusted her friend.
The victim then woke in the middle of the night to find her underwear around her knees and Barke raping her.
She told him "no, I want to go to sleep", at which point the accused rolled away from her.
After, the victim asked her rapist to get her a bucket because she was going to vomit, and fall asleep after doing so.
The young woman was then woken up a second time, to find her underwear removed, and Barke again penetrating her without consent.
She said she felt "shocked and anxious" when she woke up, as she had already told Barke she didn't want to have sex.
The next morning, she found Barke spooning her, who asked if she was "aware of last night?"
After a short conversation, Barke asked the victim if they could have sex, and when she refused, he masturbated next to her.
He then sexually assaulted the victim by rolling her on her back and getting on top off her.
When the victim said "what are you doing?", he stopped.
He [Barke] feels guilty to the point he says he doesn't deserve to live.- Defence counsel for Johnathon Barke
The young woman reported the incident to police on March, 22, 2021, after having texted Barke to tell him he had violated and taken advantage of her.
In a subsequent phone call to the victim, Barke admitted to knowing what he did was bad, that he was sorry he had ruined the victim's life, and that he had considered getting his testicles surgically removed.
On September 30, 2021, in a police interview, Barke admitted to raping the victim, who was "f-----g hammered", and who he assumed was conscious, but wasn't making any noises or moving.
Since the rape, the victim said she now had difficulty with intimacy, social situations and living in her family home.
"I cannot believe the assault happened at my parents' home, my home and safe place was stolen from me, and I don't know if I'll ever get it back," she said in her impact statement.
"I'm so tired and unbelievably angry, I wasn't like this before the assault.
"This is how I'm going to live the rest of my life, it's not fair, my day to day life is controlled by paranoia, anxiety and fear.
"It's going to be a volatile, bumpy road, I just hope I'm strong enough."
Defence counsel for Barke said he had shown a level of remorse, acceptance and responsibility rarely seen, and that he had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
They said he had suffered poor mental health, and had considered suicide following the assault.
"He feels guilty to the point he says he doesn't deserve to live," they said.
Barke's legal representative argued he would be eligible for a combination sentence including prison time and a Community Corrections Order [CCO], as he had no criminal history and his risk of reoffending would be "pretty low".
Judge Michael Bourke said a 12 month prison sentence and long CCO wouldn't meet the seriousness of the accused's actions.
"Such a sentence would be seen as inadequate, bringing in mind the circumstances of the offending," he said.
He said the victim was entitled to trust Barke, who had exploited their affectionate but platonic relationship.
Judge Burke also highlighted the "major impacts" the rape had continued to have on the victim's life.
"He won't be released from prison for some time," he said.
The maximum penalty for rape In Victoria is 25 years, while the standard sentence is 10 years.
Judge Burke adjourned the court until October 12, 2023, for further plea submissions and sentencing.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
