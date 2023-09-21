Ballarat's most expensive street has been revealed and, unexpectedly, it is a small court not many of us would have set foot in.
The court, located in Lake Wendouree, topped a list of 50 top streets in Ballarat, Daylesford and Trentham based on price medians.
Parade Court is Ballarat's top street with a median house price of $1,529,000, new research by property data firm Suburbtrends shows.
The court, off Wendouree Parade on the east side of the lake, has just five houses and according to CoreLogic, its most expensive house sold in June 2020 for $1,849,999.
Streets in Lake Wendouree dominated the list with 17 mentions, followed by Daylesford with 14 mentions and Lake Gardens with six streets in the top 50.
Wendouree Parade itself, one of the city's most desired addresses however came in at just number 16 on the list with a median house price of $1,192,500. And its most expensive sale was a $8.25 million five-bedroom home at 454 Wendouree Parade in 2021.
Recent sales there include the $4.3 million sale of 309 Wendouree Parade in July this year.
In another surprise, Lake Wendouree's tree-lined Webster Street landed in 46th place with a median house price of $1,067,000, the data shows.
Jellis Craig director Matt Wiltshire said Lake Wendouree houses, particularly on or coming off Wendouree Parade, were unique.
"They've all got beautiful period charm which I think Ballarat's best known for. Lake Wendouree probably showcases exactly what people think when they think high-end Ballarat. The beautiful period homes," he said.
"People don't buy there in their first or second transaction. They buy there for their forever home and that's the big difference. You buy that home with the vision you stay there for the rest of your life until you need to downsize."
Coming in at second in the top 50 list is Lake Wendouree's Martin Court with a median house price of $1,368,000 followed by Trentham's Groves Street in third place with a median price of $1,316,000.
Lake Wendouree's Mill Street, with a median house price of $1,298,000, and Trentham's Walter Street, with a median price of $1,293,000, round out the top five.
Lake Gardens' St Glens Way was named 10th most expensive street with a $1,256,500 median house price.
The first Ballarat Central property to appear on the list is Kent Street at 17th spot with a median house price of $1,192,000.
To compile the list of most expensive streets, Suburbtrends used an automated valuation model to estimate the value of each house on a street.
The model combined sales from the street and others nearby and excluded any streets with fewer than five computer-generated estimates.
Suburbtrends director Kent Lardner said the data could help buyers locate the pockets of suburbs where the most expensive houses were concentrated.
"Then applying the same principle as 'worst house best street' if you can locate an affordable house in these pockets or streets, you can often enjoy room for price growth," Mr Lardner said.
"Streets like Parade Court either have expensive recent sales (in the last few years) which the computer model then indexes or the street has large homes, which then compare very favourably to nearly expensive sales.
"The computer model does not rely only on sales in the street, it creates a model estimate for 'all' the houses it can in the street, then calculated the median of these modelled results."
