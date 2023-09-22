Ballarat's central business parking can impact pockets of businesses and needs more discussion, a business leader says.
The City of Ballarat announced they will be making no changes to parking in the central business district after survey results found most people were satisfied with parking as it was.
The results came from 370 submissions.
Commerce Ballarat chief executive officer Jodie Gillett said more discussion was needed.
"You can't look at it holistically," she said.
"There are certain areas of the CBD that potentially require different attention and different rules.
"We are seeing and being told continually for business around the Armstrong Street area, like retailers and take-away food places, the turnover of cars is not beneficial to them, people are staying for a long time."
Data from the council found most of the 60 carparks on Armstrong Street were being used less than three hours a day.
The Courier readers have also balked at the "working well" survey outcome.
In comments, Ross Hartley said the parking was only working well at "keeping people out of the CBD.
"If council numbers are correct 80 per cent of people stay no longer than one-hour (free time) per day, mostly means 80 per cent of people are just pop-in and pop-out and are not foot traffic browser shoppers that go from shop to shop," he said.
Tracey Netherway said she didn't even bother to go into the CBD on a weekend.
"There are never any parks," said.
"I just do my shopping elsewhere."
Ms Gillett said there needed to be a more "detailed" look at parking.
Results from the survey showed people using CBD car parks were mainly doing so for retail purposes followed by hospitality.
Data collated by the City of Ballarat parking team indicated that between the hours of 9am and 5.30pm, 80 per cent of cars parked in the CBD stay for less than an hour, using the first-hour-free metered structure.
High turnover in this parking area indicates people are using the car spaces to pop in and out of the hospitality and retail venues, while those wishing to linger longer during the day are parking a block or two away.
Ms Gillett said if it's enough of an issue, traders will speak to Commerce Ballarat about their concerns.
She said they would like to see more time limits.
"For some people they're quite happy to pay to park there and pay for the convenience, which causes real issues for a for those businesses in those areas," Ms Gillett said
"We're not necessarily saying lots and lots of people are doing that, but it's significant enough for businesses to talk to us about it."
Ms Gillett said the business environment was "incredibly difficult".
"Sometimes we need to have a look at our business community and ask how we can support them," she said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.