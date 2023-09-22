Ballarat's 50 most expensive streets revealed

This week new research was published listing Ballarat's top 50 streets based on median house prices. Coming in at number one was Lake Wendouree's Parade Court, followed by Martin Avenue, also in Lake Wendouree.
Lake Wendouree streets dominated the list, appearing 17 times, and Jellis Craig director Matt Wiltshire said there were reasons why the suburb had the most expensive streets in Ballarat.
"Just in Lake Wendouree is always number one on people's desired hit list. It's one where you would always say if you had a couple of million dollars, Lake Wendouree is the first suburb you would look into," Mr Wiltshire said.
Ballarat has an interesting and rich history of pubs so I was keen to check out the listings of two well-known hotels on Humffray Street, Ballarat East.
The landmark properties, the Queens Head Hotel and The Eastern are for sale for million dollar price tags but the tenants will remain.
The Queens Head Hotel, which was refurbished in 2022 and includes the drive-though bottle shop, has an asking price of $2 million. The Eastern, which includes eight upstairs accommodation rooms is seeking $1.4 million.
We travelled out to Creswick to feature one of the town's finest miner's cottage examples and I was impressed at how well the 1870s house had been restored.
According to a neighbour, 29 Melbourne Road once housed 12 children in the two front rooms while beyond that was a kitchen, laundry and back toilet.
The property owner of 12 years has beautifully restored the cottage into a cosy two-bedroom home and is reluctantly selling due to family reasons.
Listing agent Katie Minchinton said there were a number of really interesting miner's cottages that have remained on Melbourne Road but this was probably the nicest example.
Earlier this week I was invited to step into an important part of Ballarat's history - the well-known building with a mural of a famous mascot.
The iconic 202 Lyons Street South features the last remaining mural of Ballarat Bertie, the much-loved beer mascot of Ballarat Bitter. The property is for sale with a $1.3 million to $1.4 million price guide.
The building, built about 1869, was originally Prices grocery store which stored Ballarat Bitter and now presents an opportunity for someone to revive it into something special.
The building includes two, two-bedroom apartments and an expansive space on the ground floor that could be converted to a gallery or restaurant/cafe.
Bertie has become synonymous with Ballarat since 1926 when he was designed as part of Ballarat Brewing Company's major advertising campaign to promote its new beer brand, Ballarat Bitter.
A former display home has come on the market at Alfredton, built by award-winning local builder BCM, and is open for inspection on Saturday.
The house is filled with natural light, thanks to the large windows and modern skylights in the hub of the home.
Ideal for a family, it has four bedrooms, theatre room, open plan and outdoor area.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at erin.williams@thecourier.com.au
