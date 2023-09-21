Own the building housing award-winning Emma's Bakery

This is a sensational opportunity to secure a property in this tightly-held pocket of Ballarat, directly opposite Sovereign Hill.
Currently the home of hugely popular and award-winning business Emma's Bakery, the property consists of a total land area of 488 square metres (approx.) with a total building area of 150 square metres (approx.).
This tenanted investment has off street parking, with a flexible mixed use zoning and the potential for future development opportunities.
It is returning a rental income of $55,000 per annum + GST, and the tenant pays all the usual outgoings.
The lease commenced in April 2023 for a term of five years, with a further three year option, and the tenant has spent a considerable amount of money on their fit-out.
There are annual CPI increases with a market review on each option.
The property offers the tenant the capability of drive-thru retailing (STCA) should the tenant decide to pursue that opportunity.
Contact the agency for details.
