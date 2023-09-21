The Courier
509 Main Road, Golden Point | Tenanted investment for sale

By Commercial Property
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:46pm, first published September 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Own the building housing award-winning Emma's Bakery
  • 509 Main Road, Golden Point
  • 488 square metres
  • Contact agent for sale details
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778 or Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

This is a sensational opportunity to secure a property in this tightly-held pocket of Ballarat, directly opposite Sovereign Hill.

