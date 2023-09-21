Inside the luxury Sturt Street home fit for a wine connoisseur

Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
Nestled in the heart of Alfredton, this exceptional single-storey home embodies modern living at its finest.
Built in the past six months by Bryan and Petersen, selling agent Mark Nunn from Buxton Ballarat says the quality builders are known for the high-end detail they put into their builds. "The finishes and quality are exceptional," he says.
Situated in the sought-after Alfredton locale, the home provides not just a luxurious lifestyle, but also unparalleled convenience with proximity to schools, parks, shopping centers and Lake Wendouree.
The property epitomises comfortable and connected living. Upon entering, you'll immediately notice the impeccable design that effortlessly combines style and functionality.
The open-concept living, kitchen and dining area serve as the heart of the home, providing a warm space for family gatherings and hosting friends.
The wine storage is a real talking point for the buyer, on display for all to admire. "For wine connoisseurs, it's a great wine cellar and storage area for high end wines," Mark says.
The sleek stone finishes throughout exude sophistication, and integrated heating and cooling systems ensure year-round comfort.
With four generous bedrooms, this residence accommodates families of all sizes. Each bedroom is meticulously designed for relaxation and privacy, providing a tranquil retreat at the end of each day.
The two well-appointed bathrooms maintain the theme of luxury, featuring high-quality fixtures and finishes that create a spa-like atmosphere.
Step outside into the thoughtfully designed outdoor area, seamlessly complementing the indoor living spaces.
The spacious 543 square metre allotment provides ample room for outdoor activities and gardening enthusiasts.
Whether it's creating a kids' play area or hosting family and friends, this outdoor oasis offers endless possibilities for creating cherished memories.
This high-spec home boasts a brick and veneer construction, ensuring not only durability but also showcasing the unwavering commitment to quality that defines this property.
Don't miss the chance to be the first to live in this dream home. Contact the agency to schedule a viewing, and experience firsthand the sheer elegance and modern charm the property has to offer.
