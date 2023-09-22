The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Girls' football coach James Couzens steps back after 25 years

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 22 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR TEACHER James Couzens, coaching girls football has been about helping young women find a sense of value and purpose. What he found was the girls' game delivered him a rich value and purpose in what has been a central part of almost all his adult life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.