FOR TEACHER James Couzens, coaching girls football has been about helping young women find a sense of value and purpose. What he found was the girls' game delivered him a rich value and purpose in what has been a central part of almost all his adult life.
A pioneer for girls' football in the region for 25 years, Couzens is stepping back from the game.
This has not been a decision Couzens has taken lightly. He felt his message and approach in the game had grown "old" and the last thing he has wanted has been to become an ineffective leader in a sport he still loves.
The game's profile has vastly changed since his first role coaching girls football at Ballarat Clarendon College in 1999. For almost a decade, Couzens has been involved in helping to develop the girls game at North Ballarat in a community competition near-inconceivable during the era in which he started out.
"There were strong stereotypes about female football in the 1990s. We had wonderfully athletic and intelligent athletes at school and by getting those kids to play we could try and break the stereotype," Couzens said.
"I realised how powerful playing the game can be for young women....For some, the game gave them a reason for being. I still believe that to this day.
"That stereotype is still there but the progression in the game has been immense in the recognition of capability and social acceptance."
Couzens said Ballarat schools had been "enormously progressive" in promoting women's football, particularly from the 1990s and boosted by the introduction of Ballarat Football League's youth girls competition in 2011 with four clubs.
BFLW boasts open womens, under-19s, under-16 and under-14s competitions, plus an under-12s carnival. The league has also helped to launch other female programs and competitions across western Victoria.
Couzens said it had not been an overnight sensation but, considering the men's game had been firmly entrenched for about 150 years, it had been an impressive expansion.
He did not intentionally set out to coach girls in the game.
A photograph of Ballarat Clarendon College girls team in "fetching" bright red jumpers caught his eye.
Couzens had just endured a four-hour car trip from Melbourne, blowing out a car tyre on the way, at the invitation of principal David Shepherd for a teaching job interview. He was hours late but intrigued by the opportunity offered to girls.
When, after accepting a job at College, Shaw offered Couzens a chance to coach and it changed his life.
"My first game was against Damascus, a powerhouse, and they smashed us. We made the grand final and they smashed us again. I remember that 1999 seson saying to the team this was more important to me than Essendon. It became my thing," Couzens said.
In his last match, at the helm of North's under-19 girls in a preliminary final loss against Redan, Couzens was left flat.
North Ballarat had offered Couzens a "humbling" chance to teach outside the school bubble. He said it had been a privilege to coach a wide cross-section of players.
Unsure where his sporting journey might lead next, Couzens said he looked forward to seeing the girls' game's continued development in the region.
"It's been enormously uplifting to be part of the club and it's enormously beneficial to individuals and broader society," Couzens said. "The people and the families you meet in football and the experience has been very humbling."
