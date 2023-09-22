LONG-time football coach James Couzens clearly remembers the first time Sophie Alexander rocked up to training.
A year 10 from Horsham with "the most pure kicking style" and clearly the best kick in the school - better than all boys or girls.
You can look at the seemingly meteoric rise of AFLW since its launch seven years ago and fail to recognise the revolutionary boldness in such a claim - judged as an athlete on her talent rather than gender in what was and still remains very much a male-dominated arena.
Couzens is stepping back from coaching girls' footy after about 25 years, a career spanning one of the biggest disruptions in the women's sporting landscape nationwide.
He found himself in the game as a young teacher, freshly arrived at Ballarat Clarendon College and in a city with school outlooks he found "enormously progressive" for the 1990s.
This was a time when widespread stereotypes were still painting an unflattering and unfavourable image of female football that was far from the athleticism and intelligence he saw in College athletes.
College is a school with a rich, proud sporting history dating back to its foundations in the late 1800s, including in men's football where the likes of modern-day Brisbane Lions Jarrod Berry and Hugh McCluggage share honour boards with North Melbourne AFL coach Alastair Clarkson and Geelong premiership great Bob Davis.
In speaking to The Courier on his coaching journey, Couzens spoke of the power in the girls' game to offer a sense of value, purpose and "reasons for being". This was also why he took up an offer to coach girls' football with North Ballarat.
North has been one of Ballarat Football League's most polarising clubs in the past three decades but is set to enter the Big Dance against Darley, a club that has also been working hard to turn about its league reputation.
Out on North's number two oval, Couzens found a place where young players from all different private and government schools - some not even going to school - could unite in a broader movement he said was beneficial to themselves and to broader society.
Couzens said there was no doubt women had played football in various forms as long as the men but the stark advent of the game in less than a decade showcased a capability and demanded social acceptance.
They were no longer on the periphery.
But Couzens said this had also been vital to young women as individuals.
"Where success has been great - that on-field success of winning premierships and kids going to higher levels - that pales in comparison to the off-field success," he said.
"Football has been important in the awareness of women and the standing of women.
"On-field also pales in comparison to being an outlet to benefit mental health - I truly believe it has saved people's lives."
Ballarat medical intern and Redan junior girls football coach Tanya Johnston said how football was much more than a game.
Stubbornly persistent stereotypes remain in female football, particularly at the game's highest level, but gradually this is changing.
Couzens said he had always appreciated girls' willingness to learn and sacrifice, and humility in playing football.
Alexander no longer seemed to be dominating the field for College by the time she reached year 12.
When Couzens asked her why, Alexander told him there were players like that in basketball - always dominating - and she did not like it.
This was about a full-team effort for Alexander.
Alexander, who also played football for BFL club Redan, became a consistent performer for Ballarat Rush (now Miners) in the then-South East Australian Basketball League before shifting her full focus to football.
She debuted for Collingwood in 2019 and joined Essendon in 2022.
While we are celebrating the best in the BFL on Saturday, there is still a long way to go for true equal billing in our game.
Gradually, the field is changing and it is important to remember the many, who, like Couzens, have been giving their all to promote such potential.
