With the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League Grand final happening this Saturday, September 23, The Courier has gone back into the archives to dig up some pictures of Redan's 2003 premiership win over Sunbury at City Oval.
Twenty years on, this year's grand final between Darley and North Ballarat will also be played at City Oval.
In 2003, Redan won the grand final, its second premiership in a row, by 38 points, defeating Sunbury 17.11(107) to 10.9 (69). Redan's Mark Kennedy was named best on ground.
Winners in other games included:
RESERVES: Sunbury 12.12 (84) defeated Melton 6.6 (42)
UNDER-18.5s: Sunbury 15.7 (97) defeated Lake Wendouree 7.7 (49)
SENIORS: Sebastopol
RESERVES: Sebastopol
UNDER-17s: Sunbury
