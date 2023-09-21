A Ballarat World War II veteran is celebrating another milestone as preparations start for the Victorian seniors week next month.
Bruce Cullen has spent lots of his life outdoors, growing up in regional NSW, working in a flour mill and later in life lovingly tending to his garden.
Mr Cullen said he was rather partial to the veggie side of his gardening hobby, recounting the time his 50 kilogram pumpkin made it into the paper.
Mr Cullen celebrates his 101st birthday on Friday.
The father of three sons was born in Murrumburrah, NSW and spent time in Darwin during the war.
He eventually ended up in Millbrook before moving into care in Ballarat.
During the Second World War when Mr Cullen was stationed in Darwin, he served as a "sapper" with the Royal Australian Engineers, he was 19 at the time.
"They couldn't get us there quick enough," Mr Cullen said.
This October, a number of events will take place across the state to celebrate the Victorian Seniors Festival.
The Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute will be hosting day tours on October 4 from 10.30am - 3.30pm, while Get Rhythm The Johnny Cash & June Carter Tribute Show will be held at the Regent Cinema on October 18 at 11am.
Victorian Seniors Card holders will also be able to travel for free on public transport between Sunday, October 1 to Sunday, October 8.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.