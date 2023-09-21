North Ballarat senior coach Brendan McCartney confirmed former AFL forward Stewart Crameri will feature in Saturday's City Oval Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
Crameri missed the Roosters' 41-point preliminary final win against East Point with a hip complaint, with McCartney noting at the time he was always expected to be good to go for grand final day.
"I treat soft tissue injuries with a bit of respect," McCartney said.
"There's a fine line, you can make things worse if you train them too hard so to get recovery right you don't want to go too hard and have them pull up sore the next day."
Darley forward Will Johnson has served his one-match suspension and will return for the Devils on Saturday.
He replaces the injured Leigh Spiteri, who dislocated his shoulder in the semi-final win against North Ballarat.
Johnson was dealt a one-match suspension after headbutting Melton's Luke Heaney in the first week of finals.
He has been a strong contributor for the Devils in the back half of the season, but is yet to kick a goal against the Roosters this year in two match-ups.
Johnson has been held goalless by two clubs in East Point and North Ballarat.
Darley boasts a 2-1 win-loss record against the Roosters this BFNL season with a 57-point defeat in round nine.
All football and netball grand finals are at City Oval on Saturday.
FB: J.Zeestraten, D.Leonard, B.Young
HB: D.Cadman, Z.Le Huray, A.Azzopardi
C: M.Denham, J.Cadman, D.Bishop
HF: B.Myers, M.Ward, A.Azzopardi
FF: L.Baker, M.Brett, W.Johnson
FOL: S.Page, L.Impey, B.Bewley
Int: R.Matricardi, D.Matricardi, H.Inglis, M.Cousins
Emg: B.Sullivan, J.Ancrum, J.Fawcett
IN: Will Johnson
OUT: Leigh Spiteri (shoulder)
FB: J.Sparkman, R.Hobbs, Ry.Polkinghorne
HB: C.Darbin, I.Lovison, S.Scally
C: I.Carey, J.Riding, N.Troon
HF: E.Lamb, H.Loader, J.Quick
FF: S.Crameri, S.Glover, S.McCartin
FOL: C.McCallum, Ri.Polkinghorne, T.Bromley-Lynch
INT FROM: S.Artz, F.Loader, B.Leonard, N.Nash
EMG: D.McGuigan, W.Quinlan, O.Huf
IN: S.Crameri
FB: M.Boyd, W.Wright, D.Sanderson
HB: P.Doyle, C.Lever, S.Reilly
C: T.Cook, L.Hutchins, B.Watsoh
HF: M.McLean, L.Brennan, N.Doyle
FF: A.Goodson, J.Muir, J.Mitchell
FOL: J.Waldron, M.Morham, R.Wood
INT: D.Hogan, R.Allen, J.Taylor, J.O'Leary
EMG: B.Donnelly, M.Pearce, R.Burns
B: J.McNab, E.Schroder, S.Wilkinson
HB: C.Jeffrey, E.Lawler, C.Littlehales
C: L.Noether, B.Veale, M.Baker
HF: M.Powell, J.Harris, L.Phillips
F: J.Wilkinson, B.Weightman, S.Hill
R: T.Holmes, D.Robertson, M.Jukes
Int: P.Phillips, S.Henry, D.Furness, J.Cooper
IN: P.Phillips
OUT: J.Lawler
FB: T.Collins, J.Matheson, J.McDonald
HB: J.Simpson, T.Degenhardt, D.Frantz
C: T.Steenhuis, T.Mitchell, C.Stewart
HF: B.Dixon, L.Givvens, M.Bleicher
FF: W.Anderson, L.Sheridan, J.Miller
FOL: W.Deans, J.Fletcher, L.Mason
INT: J.Mihel, A.Hare, D.Britt, S.Flintoft
IN: S.Flintoft
OUT: T.Quick
FB: J.Fraser, B.Thompson, M.Wilson
HF: B.Willems, K.Hughes, P.Hannaford
C: M.Hutson, L.Humphrey, A.Maule
HF: O.Bolt, D.Lual, K.Irvin
FF: H.Thomspon, S.Robinson, C.McKenzie
FOL: C.Hunt, R.Lavery, M.Filmer
INT: F.Watson, M.Brown, B.Cody, W.McCallum
EMG: C.Geljon, K.Dean, M.Treweek
IN: S.Robinson, M.Wilson, J.Fraser, M.Filmer
OUT: A.Molan, C.Geljon, M.Treweek
