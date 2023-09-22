The Couriersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: 10 Must-watch players on BFNL grand final day

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 22 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darley ruck Lucas Impey (left), North Ballarat X-factor Jamie Quick and Devils star Billy Myers.
Darley ruck Lucas Impey (left), North Ballarat X-factor Jamie Quick and Devils star Billy Myers.

Ballarat Football Netball League grand finalists Darley and North Ballarat boast a plethora of exciting talent for Saturday's City Oval contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.