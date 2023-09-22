Ballarat Football Netball League grand finalists Darley and North Ballarat boast a plethora of exciting talent for Saturday's City Oval contest.
A two-time Henderson Medallist, a handful of VFL stars and some impressive young talent will shine on Saturday.
Here are The Courier's 10 must-watch players in the 2023 BFNL grand final.
Brendan McCartney was full of praise for Darley ruck Lucas Impey on this week's edition of The Presser, making sure the league was aware of what the young Western Jets product brings to the Devils.
McCartney said Impey had been "brilliant" when lining up for Darley and his side will have to do some work to negate his impact.
Impey has played in two matches against the Roosters this year but has held his own against star ruck Cam McCallum, setting up a mouth-watering clash on Saturday.
Geelong VFL-listed forward Jamie Quick is more than capable of winning a game off his own boot, with a seven-goal haul against Darley earlier in the season.
Do not be surprised when the Darley faithful get stuck into the Roosters livewire, but expect the crowd-stirring Quick to lap up every minute of it and use it as fuel.
Billy Myers returned to Darley full-time this year and was a big reason why the Devils were able to forget about Tony Lockett Medallist Nick Rodda so quickly.
Myers finished with 48 goals this season and provides a frightening one-on-one match-up up forward for opposing sides.
A natural ball-winner, Riley Polkinghorne put together his finest season to date, flourishing in North Ballarat's impressive midfield with 30 disposals and eight clearances per game.
Polkinghorne was leading the Henderson Medal count after 10 rounds with the talented midfielder enjoying a red-hot start to the year.
It would be impossible to miss Brett Bewley on Saturday, with the two-time Henderson Medallist taking his game to another level this season.
Bewley is averaging a league-best 38 disposals per game but his hard work throughout the year with goal kicking was rewarded with 33 goals this season.
The former Fremantle Docker still prepares for every BFNL game as though it was an AFL match-up, a standard his teammates have also followed this season.
Another Rooster with VFL ties, Sam Glover heads into the grand final with a three-goal preliminary final haul to his name.
The tall forward provides a crucial avenue to goal for a Roosters side that has sometimes struggled with its scoring, and will be eager to improve on his goalless semi-final against Darley.
Mace Cousins successfully returned from a fractured fibula in Darley's semi-final win and importantly shook off the cobwebs that come with two months out of the game.
If a rusty Cousins can stroll forward and finish with three goals in a semi-final, then a fit and firing Cousins could cause plenty of damage on Saturday.
North Ballarat star Jack Riding has put up some incredible statistics this season including a league-best 276 ranking points with 39 touches and seven goals against Melton South.
Riding is just as damaging up forward as he is in the midfield and will be ready to make his presence felt on Saturday with just two matches against Darley this season.
A consistent performer and one who is often forgotten about by onlookers due to the likes of Brett Bewley and Billy Myers, the ever-reliable Joel Cadman is a key part of Darley's brand of football.
Older brother to No. 1 draft pick Aaron and twin to teammate Duncan, Cadman's best performance this season came against North Ballarat in round 15 and is the only Devil to score in all three matches against the Roosters this year.
A Head of the Lake-winning captain, Nelson Troon is one of a handful of junior Roosters who have found form at the right time of year for North Ballarat.
Troon was one of North's best in the semi-final loss to Darley and is maturing with every game he plays.
