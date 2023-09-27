Recent rental changes will not guarantee better rental access to vulnerable people, some experts have found.
On September 20, then-Premier Daniel Andrews announced changes like banning rental bidding and also a levy on short-term rentals.
Children and Family Services case worker Jack Weibgen said while the changes were a move in the right direction, there was still a lack of affordable housing.
"These changes are not specifically targeted at young people but definitely benefit some of the people that we can work with," he said.
"It doesn't necessarily address the underlying issue of lack of rental properties, and the inability of young people to access the rental market regionally."
Mr Weibgen works with young people under 25 and often helps them with rental applications and inspections.
"We've assisted clients seeking private rentals and go to the inspection and complete all the forms and there are lots of people coming through the same property," he said.
It doesn't necessarily address the underlying issue of lack of rental properties, and the inability of young people to access the rental market regionally.
"It's a tough market .. vulnerable young people can often get over looked."
Mr Weibgen said he had heard of clients reaching out to real estate agents when an affordable rental becomes available only to find the agents already had a renter lined up.
"It's really deflating to see young and or vulnerable young people getting knocked back before they can even apply for the property," he said.
"We've assisted clients seeking private rentals, we complete all the forms and go to the inspection to find there are a lot of applicants coming through the same property."
According to the 2021 census, around 27 per cent of Ballarat residents rent.
The vacancy rate for Ballarat LGA in August 2023 is 0.9 per cent for units and 1.5 per cent for houses and the data showed some areas had a 14 per cent jump in weekly rent in a 12-month period.
The vacancy rate for Ballarat LGA in August 2023 is 0.9 per cent for units and 1.5 per cent for houses.
Tenants Victoria community engagement director Farah Farouque said regional Victoria was "feeling the heat of the rental crisis".
"A dimension of the problem is employees - from health to hospitality - have been finding it very challenging to secure affordable housing near their workplaces in regional towns.," she said.
"The proposed levy on short-stay accommodation may help return more of such housing to long-term rentals in 'Airbnb hotspots' like Ballarat and the Hepburn Shire."
Ms Farouque said these new measures won't see the renal housing "disappear overnight" but will help.
"The range of new measures in the package will broadly help address pain points renters tell us they are facing," she said.
"The housing statement does acknowledge that renters are a growing group in our community and their rights needs to be strengthened and - importantly - enforced."
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.