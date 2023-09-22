Friday footy update - BFNL provides season finale

It seems no time at all since we were preparing for another football season across the Ballarat regional and here we are wrapping it all up.
The Ballarat Football Netball League grand final at the City Oval provides the climax with Darley meeting North Ballarat in the senior football match-up as well as A grade netball.
In the football, the Dan Jordan-coached Darley starts as the red-hot favourite.
What we all hope though is that it is a relatively close contest - something the Central Highlands Football League did not get with Gordon dominating Springbank for the second year in a row.,
There has been some movement with new coaches across the BFNL and CHFL, but once this grand final is over expect more developments as well as player shuffle.
There is no shortage of rumours on players, but let's wait and see what comes to realisation.
