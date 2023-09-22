The stage is set for the Ballarat Football Netball League's City Oval grand final, as Darley and North Ballarat go head-to-head one last time this season.
It will be the fourth match-up between the two sides, with Darley boasting a 2-1 win-loss record against the Roosters.
The grand finalists split their home-and-away season contests before a semi-final outing.
A recent 61-point semi-final thumping has Darley in the box seat, but North Ballarat senior coach Brendan McCartney believed that result was a one-time occurrence.
"I don't think the semi-final was a real reflection of the two teams to be honest," McCartney said.
"I think the gap between us is a lot closer than that.
"A lot of people look at the scoreboard and think Darley are miles ahead of us but I don't think they are."
North Ballarat has used just 23 player points per game this finals series as their junior Roosters have flourished in the second half of the season.
McCartney said it had been "great to watch" his young Roosters find their form at the right time after a hit-or-miss start to the year.
"I think some of our early-season losses we put down to being a bit light on for maturity but once the juniors got through that teething period they carried the club forward," he said.
McCartney, who was coach of the Western Bulldogs from 2012-14, had nothing but respect for Dan Jordan ahead of Saturday, with Jordan also experienced at the highest level with Essendon.
The BFNL Hall of Fame member has the opportunity to add a premiership to his already-remarkable résumé, but Jordan acknowledged his focus was solely on his playing group.
"It's all about the work the boys have put in this season," he said.
"They've played really good footy all year, particularly in the back half of the season, and my job is just keeping them ready and focused to go out and execute their job on Saturday."
Jordan, who signed a two-year extension to remain at Darley Park, has taken Darley from a winless 2021 campaign to a grand final in just two seasons, but it is his work off the field that has been just as important.
He has changed the way Darley is viewed across the league, making sure his players remain grounded throughout the year.
"We set about wanting to change our reputation and the best way to change it is from within," Jordan said.
"We've made inroads, we're not there yet, but we want to try and be a successful and respected football club while staying humble and acknowledging others across the competition."
The 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final begins at 2.30pm at City Oval on Saturday.
