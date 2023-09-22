Ballarat trainer Emma Stewart has acknowledged that she breached Harness Racing Victoria rules by administering a drip to one of her horses within a day of racing.
HRV stewards announced on Sunday that they had launched an investigation after a stable inspection at Stewart's Cardigan property on Saturday, September 16.
The inspection led to the scratchings of two of Stewart's starters at Maryborough on Sunday, including Act Now in the Maryborough Gold Cup.
Stewards released a statement on the matter.
"Harness Racing Victoria stewards advise that Show Me Heaven NZ and Act Now have been withdrawn from their respective engagements in race 3 and race 7 at the Maryborough race meeting on Sunday, September 17," the statement said.
"Both horses have been withdrawn in accordance with the provisions of Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 196B (3).
"The scratchings relate to a stable inspection being conducted by HRV investigative stewards at the registered training establishment of Emma Stewart on Saturday, September, 16, 2023, and circumstances of an intravenous drip being administered or attempted to be administered to the aforementioned horses within one clear day of the relevant race meeting in contravention of the provisions of AHRR 196B (1).
"As an investigation remains ongoing into this matter, no further comment will be made at this time."
Stewart has since released a statement of her own.
"Act now was being administered a Hartmann's drip and Show Me Heaven was about to be administered on," Stewart said in a statement.
"I know now this was inside the permitted timeframe before their scheduled race.
"On the day and subsequently, I have cooperated fully with HRV stewards and will continue to do so.
"I willingly provided samples of the intravenous drips and treatment records for the horse.
"There were no prohibited substances used and the inquiry will show this.
"I accept I have breached the rules by administering the drip to Act Now and, intending to do the same to Show Me Heaven, inside one day clear of the horse racing."
HRV chief executive officer Matt Isaacs also made a statement.
"HRV acknowledges the interest generated by the recent stable inspection at the establishment of a highly successful trainer within our sport," Mr Isaacs said.
"We understand the significance of this news and reassure that all relevant protocols and procedures are being followed with utmost professionalism and respect.
"It is imperative that matters progress with due process, regardless of a stable's size or success, to ensure a fair hearing and protect the integrity of the sport, and so there will be no further comment relating to an active investigation."
The Cardigan-based Stewart has become Australia's premier harness racing trainer over the past decade.
She has had more than 3000 wins and trained a record-breaking 119 group 1 winners, including five in Vicbred Super Series finals at Melton last Saturday.
That feat took her tally of wins of the season past 200 - the eighth season in a row she has topped the mark. She has a winning strike rate of 39 per cent.
Stewart has four times had 300 wins in a season.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.