Now spring weather is here, it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy Ballarat's picnic grounds.
From suburban oasis' like Lake Esmond and the Eureka Stockade Gardens, the beautiful walking tracks around Mount Buninyong and Victoria Park, the views at Woowookarung Park, the spectacular waterways like Lake Burrumbeet and the host of beautiful gardens, Ballarat has plenty of options for those looking to catch up with their friends they may not have seen for a while.
Here are just some of the options that we've come up with and if you know of others, tell us in the comments below.
The jewel in the crown is obviously Lake Wendouree and anyone who happened to be down at the lake last weekend will attest to how magnificent it is. Heaps of space, heaps of parking, play equipment for the kids, plenty of wildlife, small and long walks (if you feel like doing a lap) and with the the Botanic Gardens looking an absolute picture at the moment, it's the perfect spot for a get together.
Not far behind and just across the road from Lake Wendouree is Victoria Park. With so much space and so many roads, you'll never have any issue finding a great spot. Like Lake Wendouree, there's a good playground there for the younger kids and a skate park for the slightly older ones. One drawback might be that it is a popular spot for off-leash dog walking, so make sure you keep an eye on your food.
Kirks Reservoir Park is one of the region's most picturesque assets and is only a 10-minute drive from the centre of Ballarat. You'll find ample parking, free undercover gas barbecues and toilet facilities at the park. The wooden rotunda and surrounding garden (flat lawn) and the steel rotunda near the reservoir wall are ideal for get-togethers.
Lal Lal Falls, 20 minutes from Ballarat, with an impressive drop into a large, rocky gorge. The reserve features a large grassy area, playground, picnic tables, toilets, and an undercover area containing one table, barbecues, seats and information boards. You can take a short 200m walk to a viewing platform that looks down over the falls, or go a little further around the gorge on the Von Guerard View Track for a long distance view across the gorge.
Ballarat has a new contender for its best view with the opening of the lookout and picnic area at the Woowookarung Regional Park. New picnic tables, a car park and signage has been added to the site which provides an outstanding view of the city in a peaceful and tranquil environment. A permanent viewing platform is among the next stage of the development
Nice environment with kids, easy track to walk and for fishing. There's a small cafe that belongs to the holiday park where you can grab a coffee too. It's a great place to take the dog and kids for a walk with a barbecue available as well.
Originally a quarry for the local Eureka Tile Works until 1982, Lake Esmond was replanted and revived as a lake and reserve. A large area of surrounding parkland includes an adventure playground, walking track barbecues and toilets, treed areas and open space. Incredibly central to Ballarat, located in Canadian, just off the back of Geelong Road.
Another for the watersports enthusiast, Lake Burrumbeet is about a 15-minute drive to the west of Ballarat and features a camping site and plenty of natural bushland for a day out. Plenty of boat ramps as well, so if you want to go fishing, or just for a paddle, you can do that as well. The site is perfect for camping if you're looking at an overnight or even longer stay.
The main gardens consist of an upper and lower section. The upper gardens centre around 'The Gong', a small lake which is encompassed by a walking path. The ground to the north and east rises steeply to the Roman Catholic Church of St. Peter and Paul's. There are heaps of tables, barbecue facilities and a rotunda if the weather turns.
The summit of the mountain is 745m and can be reached by either road or walking track. Superb views of the surrounding landscape can be seen from here. Mount Buninyong is surrounded by a scenic reserve. There are three walks on Mount Buninyong - the Crater Walk with a viewing platform (accessible to people with a disability), the Summit walk (a zig-zag track) and the Southern Walk. Tables and toilet facilities are on top of the mountain.
Another of Ballarat's suburban parks, Eureka Stockade Gardens has plenty of room for the kids to run around, heaps of tables, barbecue equipment, a playground and a lovely lake with plenty of wildlife. Come the start of November, the Eureka pool is expected to be open, providing the perfect chance for a fun day out in the sun.
Lal Lal Iron Mine and Smelting Works were located close to the western branch of the Moorabool River near Lal Lal and is about 19km from Ballarat. The site of the mine and blast furnace operation is now a public reserve known as the Lal Lal-Bungal Historic Area and is great to take the family or your friends for picnics and get-togethers. There are plenty of areas for the kids to explore with barbecue and toilet facilities as well to make the perfect family day out.
