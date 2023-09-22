THERE has been little time for Simon McCartin to feel any sort of finals fever this week with spring racing carnival shifting into full gear.
The Ciaron Maher racing manager has been juggling a hectic workload while keeping nerves at bay ahead of the Ballarat Football League grand final.
McCartin, the captain, and teammate Ryan Hobbs are the only members of North Ballarat's squad to have played in the club's back-to-back premierships - and that has been almost 10 years ago.
While preparing to lead his team out, McCartin has also been helping to ensure Maher's equine athletes and teams are ready for the Underwood Stakes group one at Caulfield on the same day.
"Once I finish footy, I'm right into the thick of it," McCartin said. "It's been business as usual and flat out at work but there's still been a few in the office wishing me well."
There was plenty of excitement up at Northern Oval for Thursday night training with about 100 people staying on for the team dinner and speeches.
It was a special time to catch up with family for McCartin, whose mum Annie and sisters Gina and Stacey will be representing the club in the senior netball grand final - both football and netball opponents are from Darley.
The simultaneous fixturing will create some logistical headaches for the family, in trying to keep an eye on each other. North Ballarat is vying for a fourth consecutive title in the A-grade netball.
"I'd prefer to be out there playing on the ground than nervously watching them in the netball like I have the past couple of years," McCartin said.
"It is great to have all the family involved though."
Darley claimed a 62-point win against North Ballarat to stake its grand final spot at City Oval.
McCartin was confident his team was playing a lot better and stronger than that semi-final. He said North had bounced back quickly after each loss - and this was a great chance to prove that.
THIS is the team from down the highway that was operating out of a disused pigeon coup the past two years; a team that knows there is not a lot of love for them in Ballarat but with a parochial supporter base willing to make its presence keenly felt at City Oval.
And this is a team coached by one of Ballarat Football League's favourite sons in Dan Jordan, a league hall of famer, Henderson medallist as the league's best and fairest and a multiple Tony Locket medallist for his goal-kicking.
Darley has worked hard to change outsiders' perception of the club at all levels of the game - juniors, females, seniors and on the netball court.
Devils president Mark Shelly the success this season - 18 of 28 clubs making finals and 11 of these set for grand final action - has been just as much about the people behind the scenes as those in play.
This comes as the Devils have not long opened modern clubrooms, after being bumped and shifted about during construction.
Shelly said Jordan coming on board, fresh from AFL club Essendon two years ago had been instrumental in improving the club culture - especially considering the Devils' senior footballers had been languishing on the ladder bottom at the time.
But it was also about club leaders standing up in support. Shelly pointed to the likes of Brett Bewley, just crowned a back-to-back Henderson medallist, who returned home from AFL club Fremantle and set the standard in how to go about a game.
Players walk taller when they're playing alongside Brett Bewley.- Mark Shelley
"That is even in his preparation, even though he's no longer at an elite level," Shelly said. "It only goes to strengthen how other younger boys are needing to prepare. Players walk taller when they're playing alongside Brett Bewley.
"We're not only relying on a star player, everyone has a role, but he makes a difference and even having the likes of [Williamstown Victorian Football League premiership player] Billy Myers. These guys played juniors at Darley and want to come back."
Shelly also pointed to Devils senior players often training with junior footballers and taking up coaching posts, of girls and boys' football, with assistant coach Matt Cape also leading the under-17s.
He said lots of links between juniors and seniors and good coaches was great to add depth to the Devils' ranks but also in fostering a healthy, strong club culture.
The Devils' form has also been attracting the attention of Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, who is set to be on the sidelines after Power was bundled out of AFL finals last week.
Likewise Greater Western Sydney's Aaron Cadman, the 2022 AFL number one draft pick, is also set to trek to Ballarat with family and friends for the finals.
Shelly said club leaders were keen to ensure Darley Park was a safe and inclusive environment for everyone to proudly be a Devil.
"Once you're involved with Darley, you're a Devil for life," Shelly said. "We've certainly been tested the last two years without proper access - our football has operated out of an old pigeon shed that were old changerooms 40 or 50 years ago.
"That certainly helps explain our resilience."
