Ballarat deserves its tourism status
It is appropriate for Ballarat to celebrate attaining the silver award as one of Australia's top tourism towns. The city has much to be proud of with many events and attractions continuing to entice tourists from within Australia and from overseas.
Old favourites such as regional australia's finest Art Gallery and ever-popular Sovereign Hill have been joined in recent years by the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and an increasing number of diverse dining options.
We should also remember that much of the appeal of Ballarat lies in the large number of heritage buildings which combine to form such attractive streetscapes.
Friends from out of town often remark upon the attractiveness of walking from the station along Webster Street to the lake, on the Victorian-era buildings lining Lydiard Street, and on the central gardens of Sturt Street.
While development will be necessary to ensure that the CBD remains an economically vibrant centre we must ensure that such development does not devalue the city's heritage streetscapes; a result of the immense wealth of gold won from our surrounds.
This golden heritage confirms the validity of the current bid for World Heritage listing for the Goldfields region which will ensure future growth in Ballarat as a tourism centre.
- Stuart Kelly, Ballarat West.
Idea for city growth
I have an outrageous recommendation for the expected Ballarat population increase by 2040 plus.
Make a new city around Lake Burrumbeet complete with all public facilities, hospital, etc.
It has everything needed - land, lake, highway, railway. Go for it.
- David Chadderton, Wendouree.
Learn more about the signs and symptoms of dementia
During this year's Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) we are encouraging people to learn more about the signs and symptoms of the condition and how to make their communities more accessible to people living with dementia.
There are estimated to be more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia and more than 1.5 million involved in their care - and those numbers are set to rise.
As dementia diagnoses increase, it's important to learn more about the signs and symptoms and how to make our communities more accessible to people living with dementia. That's why this year's theme for Dementia Action Week (18-24 September) is 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future'.
Many people can continue to live well with dementia, but it's important they feel supported in their community.
Greater awareness helps to create discussion and break down stigma or barriers that could stop people from seeking help.
Increasing our understanding of dementia can make a big difference to the lives of people around us who are impacted.
There are things we can all do to make our communities more dementia-friendly. To find out how you can make a difference, please visit dementia.org.au.
- Maree McCabe, Parkville.
Violent attacks a reflection of lack of consequences
I refer to the recent increase in violent physical attacks on members of the public and burglaries from retail stores and of high-end vehicles by youth gangs in Victoria.
This is the direct result of the lack of consequences for actions to perpetrators, who in the past would've received appropriate penitentiary sentences, which would then serve as a positive deterrent for re-offending.
We did not have this high level of offending in the 60's, 70's or 80's, as we all knew what consequences laid ahead should we embark on such criminal activity.
Unfortunately, the criminal justice system in Victoria is a joke and offenders are aware of this and are playing the system.
I really feel sorry for the police who repeatedly have to chase and arrest these people while risking injury to themselves, only to see they are given a rap over the knuckles and sent on their way.
That's note justice, just ask a victim of crime and they'll give you a different answer, let alone the impact on individuals and our insurance premiums.
Far too long have the vocal minority (social left) been listened to which has placed us here in Victoria into the crime state not the education state.
It's time for the silent majority to stand up and get the message to the government that enough is enough and therefore its time to bring back the "consequences for actions" of the past, to ensure we all have a safe future.
- Robert Gordon, Nintingbool
Housing strategy consult period not long enough
I'm disappointed that this strategy allows the Ballarat community only 30 days to view, decide and respond to this futuristic plan.
They are hoping to add an additional 60 per cent more dwellings into the current boundary.
That would mean that two of your three neighbours could add a separate dwelling which probably will be multi-story, restricting your sunlight and privacy.
All this with no plan of employment, schools, hospitals of public transport to support the additional 30,000 plus new residents expected.
Please read this document and respond. With the heritage overlay of this city it makes you wonder how this can be achieved.
- Shayne Wren, Ballarat.
Repairs at Ballarat Railway Station much-needed
I read with great interest that at last something is to be done to repair and upgrade the heritage listed semaphore signal gantries at the Ballarat Railway Station.
The Lydiard Street gantry has been slowly dismantled with some of the semaphore sets being removed and others covered with black crosses.
This gantry is one of very few historic gantry's left in Australia.
This gantry is unique and must remain as an example of the early days of our railways.
We should be proud of our historic assets and maintain them for future generations.
The signal gantry, the signal box and the gates are a major part of the Lydiard Street historic precinct and must be preserved.
If the signal gantry could be turned right angle to the rail tracks the semaphore arms could be restored to their former glory plus allow safe working of the rail lines.
Just imagine how it would look if the associated red, green and amber glass were to be lit up at night.
With an upgraded station building and the gates, signal box and gantry restored, Ballarat would lead Australia in preservation of our historic railway precinct for generations to come.
Thankfully the two historic large enamel Ballarat signs were rescued from a dumpster and are now proudly mounted within the station building for all to see.
This precinct is a major part of the heritage in Ballarat and must not be wrecked by narrow minded thinking by those responsible for our rail network.
- Paul Jenkins, Alfredton.
Supermarket modernisation loses personal touch
Self-service goods from shelves. Self-service check-outs. Self-service packing goods into own shopping bags. Self-service card and cash payments. Self-service transporting goods out of the store. Supposedly overseen by one member of staff watching 20 people self-working at 10 self-service checkouts.
Industry-wide surge in shoplifting? Who could possibly have thought of that happening. Sorry, retailers, it's entirely your own fault!
- David Chadderton, Wendouree.
I see Coles is spending big on security to stop shoplifters from theft.
That's great to see but what about employing a few more face to face cashiers for the honest people who actually do pay for their goods which don't want to be served by do it yourself checkouts.
- Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
