The Courier
Home/Photos and Video
Letters

Ballarat worthy to be one of Australia's top tourism towns

Updated September 22 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter Wonderlights at Sovereign Hill, one of the many drawcards for Ballarat tourists. Picture by Kate Healy.
Winter Wonderlights at Sovereign Hill, one of the many drawcards for Ballarat tourists. Picture by Kate Healy.

Ballarat deserves its tourism status

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.